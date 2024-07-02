Stephen Grootes is the new host of The Money Show. The seasoned broadcaster rejoins Primedia Broadcasting after hosting SAfm Sunrise on the SABC station.

“After an intense political period, this is the perfect time to return to Primedia as many of our national debates will now be about business and the economy. The Money Show is an important part of our national narrative, and this is an amazing chance to help drive that discussion,” said Grootes.

Grootes began his career at Primedia Broadcasting as an EWN reporter in 2002. He held the position of EWN’s senior political editor for 15 years. Additionally, he hosted the Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk for five years and had a stint hosting the Breakfast Show on 702.

“We are delighted that Stephen Grootes is coming back home to his roots. He is a highly regarded journalist and commentator, well-connected with and respected by newsmakers and the business community,” said Mzo Jojwana, the chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting.

“He’s not just a talented radio personality, but also a highly respected television anchor, writer and analyst. He brings a wealth of experience to 702 and CapeTalk, and we are excited that he is returning to the Primedia family to host the Money Show.”

The Money Show is broadcast on CapeTalk and 702 on weekday evenings between 6 pm and 8pm. Grootes will be back in the hotseat in August.