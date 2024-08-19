The new by-law provides more opportunities for outdoor advertising, while tightening up on the regulation and enforcement of unauthorised signs.

That’s the word from Cape Town deputy mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and the environment, Eddie Andrews.

“It strikes a fine balance between outdoor advertising opportunities and its contribution to our local economy, innovation potential and job creation prospects, and the need to conserve the visual, tourist, traffic safety, environmental and heritage characteristics of Cape Town,” he said.

The new by-law has been in the making since 2019. Extensive public consultations were undertaken, with well over a thousand comments received from stakeholders. It streamlines the processing of applications with more up-front approvals and larger signs allowed, as well as shorter turn-around times.

“The improvements are in line with our commitment to improving the ease of doing business with the City, reducing bureaucratic processes and providing for a number of signs that do not require applications before installation,’ said Andrews.

The City said the by-law regulates outdoor advertising in a manner that facilitates economic opportunities while being sensitive to Cape Town’s natural and cultural environment. Many areas within the city have unique visual, historical and cultural appeal, and this must be taken into account when permitting outdoor advertising.

The new by-law

Addresses the new trends and technologies in outdoor advertising

Includes specific provisions to accommodate digital and electronic screens

Clarifies ambiguous language

Reduces red tape

Expands provisions for upfront or as-of-right approvals of advertising signs

Provides for sponsored murals

Supports non-profit organisations to derive an income from outdoor advertising

Enhances cost-effective regulatory compliance and enforcement

Determines the procedures and criteria when obtaining approval for outdoor advertising

Provides for an appeal process against the outcome of a decision made in terms of the by-law

Provides for fines and penalties applicable to those who contravene the by-laws.

The new Outdoor Advertising By-law is available here: https://bit.ly/3M7OBvu