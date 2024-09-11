Netflix has revealed a first look at its upcoming South African programming, as well as global content scheduled for the festive season.

VP of content for the Middle East and Africa, Ben Amadasun, unveiled the diverse slate at MIP Africa, showcasing Netflix’s ongoing commitment to delivering authentic local stories from South Africa across a variety of formats and genres.

“We are incredibly excited to continue strengthening our relationships with our production partners in South Africa and bringing diverse and authentic local stories by local storytellers to our local and global audiences,” he said.

“We have seen South African stories not only be loved locally, but they have also found a fandom in many countries around the world. This is only a small taste of what’s to come next on Netflix as we continue our work to bring local South African and international stories to entertain our 278 million members around the world.”

New South African series

Blood Legacy: From Gambit Films, the creators of the popular series Blood & Water and Unseen , comes a new drama series making its debut on Netflix on 20 September 2024. The story delves into the world of the Spear Industries, a m ultimillion-rand corporation as it embarks on the search for a new CEO after the patriarch, Bheki Ndlovu ( Treasure Nkosi ) is unexpectedly murdered on the family property.

m Love Never Lies: South Africa: T he South African edition of the international reality show produced by Rapid Blue will focus on six couples who must test their trust with an eye-scanning lie detector. In this reality series, deception costs money, and the truth comes with a prize. The truth will be revealed with episodes available on Netflix from 29 November 2024 .

New feature films

Happiness Is: First there was Happiness is a 4 Letter Word , then came Happiness Ever After and coming to Netflix on 18 October 2024, the happiness continues with the release of Happiness Is – where the new film in this romantic comedy franchise continues the story of a group of friends who will be forced to face the weaknesses in each other and their bond.

Umjolo: C oming from Stained Glass TV, producers of some of the most watched shows in South Africa, comes a four-part anthology of feature films under the name banner, Umjolo , that will launch every month until February 2025.

Disaster Holiday: The holiday season will not be complete without a fun-filled and hilarious offering from Burnt Onion Productions, the creators of hit Netflix titles How to Ruin Christmas, How to Ruin Love, Lobola Man and Seriously Single.

International titles

Spellbound: The upcoming animated feature film follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

That Christmas: Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis ( Four Weddings and a Funeral , Notting Hill , Love Actually , Yesterday ), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!

Squid Game: The world’s biggest series returns. Squid Game tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a $45.6 billion won cash prize.

Watch the trailer of Happiness Is here.