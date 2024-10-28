[PARTNER CONTENT] The station manager of a radio station that is a trusted voice in the local community has just released a captivating new book titled RADIO: A discussion of basic principles.

The author, Bernie Naudé, draws from his extensive experience in the world of radio broadcasting. The book offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of radio, its impact on media and its relevance in today’s digital age.

Combined with the shared experiences with his management team at Rosestad 100.6 FM in Bloemfontein, Naudé provides a book supported by over 90 years combined in the radio industry.

Naudé’s new book provides invaluable insights for those working in radio, particularly small and community stations that are just starting up.

A practical guide

In RADIO: A discussion of basic principles, Naudé candidly addresses a common issue he’s observed in the industry. Many radio professionals, especially at the community level, have had little formal training and have subsequently developed bad habits.

His book is a practical guide to correcting these habits, with an emphasis on what’s truly needed to run a successful station. Aimed at industry insiders, it covers everything from basic principles to key strategies for maintaining listener engagement and station operations.

Naudé highlights what sets radio apart from other forms of media, such as television or print. He argues that radio’s immediacy and intimacy are unique qualities that give it staying power. “Radio is the only medium where the presenter can sometimes be the only friend a listener has,” he says, underlining the personal connection many people feel with radio broadcasters.

Radio is a constant

According to Naudé, radio remains a constant in broadcasting methods, and despite changes in technology and media, he believes it is not going to disappear anytime soon. RADIO: A discussion of basic principles offers valuable insights for those starting out, but it is not meant to be an official training manual.

Instead, it is a practical and accessible guide designed to provide advice without being condescending.

Naudé also emphasises that while radio may seem different in various parts of the world, the fundamentals are universal.

“What you think is unique about radio is actually similar worldwide,” he says. “When you deviate from even the small rules of radio, it doesn’t work.”

For more information about RADIO: A discussion of basic principles, or to arrange an interview with Bernie Naudé, please contact Johleen Olivier at 083 264 0270 or Rosestad 100.6 FM at (051) 412 6401.

RADIO: A discussion of basic principles is now available in hard copy at Rosestad 100.6 FM.