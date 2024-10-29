[PRESS OFFICE] Arena is hiring a production editor who will report to the editor-in-chief of Business Day. The job is located in Johannesburg.

Business Day has a vacancy for a production editor to manage and supervise the daily production of the print edition of the newspaper within strict deadlines and to the highest standards of design and language. Responsibilities include layout and design, rewriting, revise subbing, copytasting, and proofreading.

The applicant must be able to design news and companies pages quickly in accordance with Business Day’s layout principles. The successful candidate will be the liaison between the editorial team and Arena’s production hub, ensuring that Business Day’s editorial plans are accurately executed in print.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES / OUTCOMES

Design and lay out newspaper pages.

Manage adherence to print deadlines.

Attend afternoon news diary conference.

Ensure that copy is delivered within stipulated deadlines and to standard.

Editing copy, including for length, style and structure.

Writing accurate and creative captions and headlines.

Identify weaknesses in articles/stories and rectify the problems.

REQUIREMENTS

Speed, tenacity and accuracy.

The ability to design and lay out attractive newspaper pages.

Deep understanding of print production process.

The ability to write punchy headlines and captions.

Excellent all-round ability in written and spoken English.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

At least five years’ experience in layout and design.

Attention to detail.

CANDIDATES SHOULD ALSO HAVE: