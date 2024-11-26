[PRESS OFFICE] Finalists of the Station of the Year, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, and Station Manager’s Choice categories of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards have been announced.

Now in its 14th year, the Telkom Radio Awards celebrate 100 years of radio in South Africa and continue to amplify and honour excellence across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast, and Internet radio, setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.

The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a distinguished panel of more than 50 judges, along with thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards.

To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2024.

Lyndon Barends, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards, expressed his congratulations to all the general category finalists, saying, “We applaud the hard work, resilience, and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony.”

The Telkom Radio Awards ceremony, which will take place on Saturday 30 November 2024, in Sandton Johannesburg, promises to be a great event, where 85 prestigious awards will be presented.

