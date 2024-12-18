Reflecting on my journey, having a mentor and building a strong personal brand were pivotal in advancing my career and unlocking opportunities in the industry.

As a PR student studying through a long-distance learning institution, personal branding felt distant and disconnected from my studies. I thought that personal branding was unrelated to my academic pursuits, unaware that it was crucial to success in the communications industry.

This changed in my final year when I was working as a cook for a hospitality company, focused solely on passing my final modules and earning my qualification on time.

Everything changed when I found a mentor who showed me the importance of personal branding. As a final-year student, I discovered how to leverage this skill to advance my career and position myself as an emerging PR professional.

While the guidance imparted many valuable lessons, the most transformative was understanding the true power of social media.

Thanks to these teachings, I secured an internship with one of the most awarded PR agencies. My personal branding strategy included connecting with industry leaders, researching their work, and understanding the value I could offer when I joined their companies.

Less than six months after graduation, I landed a job.

Attending events such as the Prism Awards as a volunteer, where I assisted with logistics, helped me make a name for myself. Through these connections and experiences, I gained visibility in the industry and built strong relationships with key agencies.

Personal branding doesn’t stop at an online presence, it requires in-person efforts too. This means attending seminars, industry lectures, masterclasses, and other events that provide access to industry leaders.

For fresh graduates and aspiring PR professionals, the learning process about the PR world starts now and never stops. Graduates can begin by engaging with industry leaders on LinkedIn and connecting with PR agencies on social media.

Join industry-related WhatsApp groups. The earlier you integrate this into your life, the better positioned you will be for success.

With over four years of experience in the dynamic world of Public Relations, Zolani Qetsele is passionate about the power of strategic communication and storytelling. His expertise lies in corporate and consumer PR, where he has consistently delivered tangible results that enhance brand reputation and drive business success for brands.