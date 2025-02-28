Standing tall and resembling a bowl-like figure, the collaboration between Stork and Cow Mash does its job: it showcases the spreadability and luxurious nature of the butter spread through an extraordinary edible sculpture.

Stork commissioned Cow Mash (Kgaogelo Mothepa Mashilo) to create the experiential piece.

“Our brand has always stood for creativity and inspiration as with our previous campaign, so when we wanted to showcase the new Country Blends spreadability and luxurious nature, we wanted to do it in a novel way that speaks to the creativity that Stork has come to be known for,” said Stork’s Danisa Parks-Kunene.

“When deciding on a collaborator who would showcase the smoothness and richness of Stork Country Blend, the talented Cow Mash instantly came to mind. She creates her art with a strong desire to bring people together but also being able to bring together an unpredictable and difficult medium to create art which she’s never explored.”

Cow Mash says, “When I received this brief from Stork, the biggest challenge was first thinking about colour and giving into working with different materials. I was actually stressed considering the temperature control needed with the material.”

An intimate exhibition was the scene of its unveiling, where those gathered got first taste, literally, of the artwork.

Let’s take a look.