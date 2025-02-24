Deirdre King is leaving Jacaranda FM at the end of February. Vuyani Dombo, Kagiso Media Radio’s head of finance, has been appointed acting managing director following King’s departure.

“Naturally, we are saddened to see a leader of Deirdre’s calibre leave. Her leadership has left a lasting imprint on the business, and her passion for people and their development has propelled her teams to excellence,” said Nick Grubb, chief executive of Kagiso Media Radio.

“Deirdre has made the decision to pursue new opportunities around purpose-driven projects, and we look forward to seeing the impact she will no doubt make in this field. We wish her well in all her future endeavours,” he added.

King has managed the station for five years, joining Jacaranda FM during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A healthy state

In a press release, Kagiso Media Radio said King had provided steadfast leadership during a time of great uncertainty.

“Under her guidance, the station navigated through the challenges and achieved record-breaking profitability in 2024. She leaves Jacaranda FM in a very healthy state from a strategy, culture, audience, and performance perspective.”

She spearheaded impactful brand initiatives that strengthened Jacaranda’s positioning, and deepened its connection with audiences and commercial partners. Her commitment to brand excellence ensured the station remained both culturally relevant and commercially resilient.

“Deirdre’s leadership drove not only significant revenue growth but also impressive audience expansion, further solidifying Jacaranda’s position as a leader in the industry. Diverse management skills

Dombo will step into management in an acting capacity from month end. As an experienced chartered accountant, Dombo has a decade of diverse management experience across audit, financial reporting, financial management and executive leadership under his belt. He also has a long history with the Jacaranda FM brand, having led Jacaranda FM’s financial operations since 2015 before serving as head of finance for Kagiso Media Radio from 2019. In this capacity, he has led the financial strategy across multiple stations, ensuring governance, risk management, compliance and financial growth. Grubb expressed confidence in Dombo’s ability to lead during this transition: “We are proud to entrust Vuyani with this role while we finalise plans for a permanent MD. His extensive financial, operational, and cultural knowledge of the business will ensure both stability and continued growth,” he said.

Dombo serves on the boards of Heart FM, and Gagasi FM. Additionally, he has been a member of the Finance & Audit Committee at the Broadcast Research Council (BRC) since 2021 and joined the Finance Committee of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) in 2024.

Before joining Kagiso Media, he honed his expertise at PwC within the Private Company Services division and later served as Finance Manager in Standard Bank Group’s Personal Unsecured Lending business.