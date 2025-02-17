Completing your public relations degree is an exciting milestone for any graduate.

As you step into the next phase of your career, landing a PR internship becomes crucial to sharpening your skills and gaining valuable industry experience. However, the current job market remains challenging.

The slightly encouraging news is that, according to Trading Economics, South Africa’s unemployment rate dropped to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024 from 33.5% in the previous quarter—a notable improvement since the third quarter of 2023.

Youth unemployment also declined slightly, from 46.6% in the second quarter of 2024 to 45.5% in the third quarter. While this signals progress, unemployment remains a significant issue, highlighting the need for young people to receive support as they prepare for internships.

To help you ace that all-important PR internship interview, here are my top tips:

Do your research

Never go into an interview unprepared. Take the time to thoroughly research the company. Visit their website, LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Be ready to discuss their achievements, campaigns (mentioning your favourites), client base and history. Show them why you want to work for them specifically—it demonstrates genuine interest and effort.

Dress to impress

First impressions count, so always dress professionally, whether the interview is in person or online. Opt for a polished, conservative look—slightly more formal than the company’s typical dress code.

Avoid jeans, hoodies, trainers, bold accessories and wrinkled clothing. Your attire should convey that you’re taking the opportunity seriously.

Be authentic

Be yourself—it’s your authenticity that will leave a lasting impression. While professionalism is key, don’t shy away from showing your personality, values and what you stand for. Avoid trying to present a façade, people will notice over time if it isn’t genuine. Aim to be honest and personable in your interactions.

Understand the industry and show your knowledge

As a PR graduate, you should have a solid grasp of the basics of public relations. Understand what a press release is, how media relations work and the key responsibilities of a PR practitioner.

Too often, candidates focus solely on social media, events or celebrity culture during interviews—ensure you’re prepared to discuss the broader scope of PR work.

Ask questions

An interview is a two-way conversation, so ask thoughtful questions about the role, the company and the team. This shows you’re prepared, genuinely interested and capable of engaging in a professional dialogue. Employers value candidates who take the initiative to learn more.

If you’re asked, “Do you have any questions for us?” make sure you’ve prepared a few to demonstrate your eagerness to join their team.

The interview process can be intimidating, but with adequate preparation you’ll feel more confident and ready to showcase your potential. To all graduates embarking on your job search: You’ve got this! Best of luck as you take this exciting step towards your PR career.

Onela Mafu is account manager at Tribeca Public Relations, where she leverages her eight years of experience and qualifications in corporate and marketing communications, project and programme management, and emotional intelligence and leadership to deliver impactful PR and marketing campaigns for a diverse range of clients.