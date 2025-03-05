Founded in 1989 as the voice of Lech Wałęsa’s Solidarity movement, Gazeta Wyborcza was originally launched to cover Poland’s first partially free elections.

Owned by Agora, today it stands as the country’s largest national and digital newspaper, one of Europe’s most influential news brands, and a beacon of independent journalism. Over the past decade, it has been at the forefront of a fierce battle for democracy and independent journalism, resisting sustained interference from the conservative Law and Justice party, which took full control of public media during its eight-year rule.

Donald Tusk’s election as Prime Minister last year eased some of the pressure on the press, but Poland’s political future remains uncertain, with a presidential election looming – just two weeks after our Congress takes place. Like much of Europe, the country is also navigating a shifting geopolitical landscape, particularly in relation to its neighbours, Ukraine and Russia.

WAN-IFRA: What lies ahead for the media in the region, particularly Gazeta Wyborcza?

Roman Imielski: From my perspective the most important thing is fighting disinformation and fake news. It’s spreading across the world and especially our region, demolishing our democracy and civil society. Many people and global players try to weaken journalism and say: “Hello, everybody has their own truth, don’t believe traditional media.” Of course this smear campaign has an impact on our business, readership and credibility, especially among young people.

As the top executive editor – formally, First Deputy Editor-in-Chief – you lead a newsroom of 250 journalists. What are the biggest strategic challenges you’re currently focused on?

For me the biggest challenge is dealing with Big Tech. We need good regulation about Google or Facebook in the European Union. They should treat us fairly – as a media partner and important part of healthy democracy. It’s obvious for me that Big Tech should pay more than pennies for using our material. In the end, we should create new models of cooperation with Big Tech, focused on direct traffic to our websites.

Investigative journalism is a core strength of Gazeta Wyborcza. Beyond that, what do you believe sets your reporting and product apart?

Yes, we are very proud of our investigative journalism. But this is only one pillar of our strategy. The other is local reporting – we have dozens of journalists across Poland, in smaller cities, because we try to be very close to our readers’ problems. International affairs is very important, and we had big success last year – gaining more readers and more subscribers. The next are psychology topics – for example life work balance or good relations with friends – and women’s rights. But the most important are our values and mission. I still believe in very good journalism, without clickbait. And still believe that people are more important than algorithms.

With technology reshaping the media landscape, how is your newsroom adapting to digital transformation and AI-driven changes?

As I said, for us people are more important than algorithms. But every day we are adapting to the digital world, especially the AI environment. We would like to use good tools of AI and technology to strengthen our journalism and to reach new groups of readers. One of the most important challenges is effective and reasonable personalisation.

Looking back, which recent projects are you most proud of, and why?

I think our most important project in recent years was to survive eight years of the anti-liberal and populist government of Law and Justice. We were attacked every day by politicians and their propaganda channels as liars, enemies of the Polish nation and members of conspiracy schemes.

Because we were pure journalists and an independent watchdog of the ruling party, we unveiled many corruption and political scandals. It was very hard to work at that time, and we did our best to protect our team, values and journalistic mission.

As Poland navigates political shifts and regional tensions, what concerns you most about the future of independent journalism?

I’m afraid that anti-liberal populists can win elections in Poland and will try to silence independent media – by introducing new laws or applying financial pressure, by vocal attacks on journalists and editors, by spreading fake news and disinformation.

Right now, we have big problems with hate speech on social platforms against our staff and many journalists feel very uncomfortable and harassed.

Is there any message you would like to share with those who will travel to Krakow for Congress?

I wish everyone a good time in this beautiful and historical Polish city. And hope that our Congress will be very fruitful, full of new and excellent ideas for journalism.

Gazeta Wyborca’s parent, Agora, is the Strategic Partner for our World News Media Congress, which runs from 4-6 May in Krakow.

Roman Imielski will chair a session at the World News Media Congress on May 5 entitled: Rethink your future newsroom. All of it .

Register for the Congress.

Cherilyn Ireton is the director of the World Editors Forum at the World Association of News Publishers.