The Media Online’s weekly round-up of media business moves all in one place.

This week’s BIG move: Botswana Dept of Broadcasting Services remove local production rule and appoint Marnox Media as SA agent

Marnox Media have been lobbying the public Broadcaster in Botswana for many years, to remove the rule that all Television and Radio commercials flighted on BTV and RB2 have to be locally produced.

“We worked closely with local strategy expert Peter Langschmidt to prove to the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) that multinational and South African advertisers could not justify producing a specific commercial for Botswana when the GDP was only 5% the size of South Africa”, says Mark Knocker at Marnox Media.

DBS agreed and have removed the stipulation for local commercial production with immediate effect. Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising, which places over R1B worth of advertising in Southern Africa stated, “This is great news for our clients, they can now easily flight existing material directly on the biggest commercial stations aimed at the Botswana market.”

In addition to this breakthrough, DBS have appointed Gaborone based Venture Bliss, led by Diks Ketlogetswe as their sales representative. Venture Bliss have in turn appointed Marnox Media to represent BTV and RB2 in South Africa, Kenya and other African markets.

To advertise on any of the national broadcaster DBS Radio or TV stations contact Marnox Media.

People moves

Arena appoints Tinyiko Thobejane as head of sales

Arena Holdings has announced Tinyiko Thobejane as head of sales, a role she has been acting in over the past two months. This appointment reflects the company’s continued focus on strengthening its commercial capability and positioning the organisation for sustained growth, says CEO Pule Molebeledi.

Thobejane previously held the role of strategic sales manager: public sector and education, where she led revenue strategy and client partnerships across key government and education portfolios. With over 20 years of experience in media, marketing, and sponsorships, she has been instrumental in driving consistent revenue growth, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and positioning Arena’s platforms as trusted partners for impactful public sector communication.

She has held a number of senior roles, including managing director at Thobejane Media, Marketing Manager at Mail & Guardian, Sales Manager at CNBC Africa, Special Projects Manager at BDFM, and Agency Account Manager at Sunday Times. Her career reflects a strong track record in developing integrated commercial solutions and delivering value through strategic, client-centric partnerships.

She studied Marketing Management and Advertising at AAA School of Advertising and completed Project Management studies at Varsity College.

Thobejane is known for her strategic leadership, commercial acumen, and results-driven approach, with a clear focus on connecting clients to meaningful audiences across Arena’s multi-platform ecosystem.

Kickin’ It with Kim Jayde Broadcast Edition

Bravo Africa has confirmed that Season 3 of Kickin’ It with Kim Jayde – Broadcast Edition will premiere on the channel (DStv 124) on Monday, 25 May 2026. The eight-episode talk show will air weekly at 9:10 PM spotlighting lifestyle and pop culture, hosted by the award-winning TV presenter and entrepreneur, Kim Jayde. Focused on celebrity interviews – with talent from across the music, TV, film and fashion industries – the show centres conversations around pop culture, streetwear, creativity and representation.

For the first time, in Season 3, the production extended beyond Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to also incorporate the creative hubs of New York and Los Angeles as Jayde shifts the series beyond sneaker culture to spotlight inspiring life stories and career journeys from global creative leaders.

Over this season audiences can expect the star-studded lineup of guests, including urban streetwear originator Karl Kani; multi-award-winning designer and cultural tastemaker Jae Tips; two-time African breakdancing champion Courtnaé Paul; and rapper Youngsta CPT, who makes history with his first sneaker collaboration.

“Kickin’ It with Kim Jayde is a great fit for Bravo Africa,” commented Chrystele Fremaux, senior vice president programming, EMEA Networks & International Direct-To-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “Locally produced and featuring Kim Jayde’s infectious energy and fresh perspective on fashion and creativity, it’s the kind of vibrant, engaging series that will resonate with our audience.”

Samsung teams up with Thierry Henry

Samsung has launched a new campaign marking 20 years as the global No.1 TV brand (Omdia, Feb. 2026).

The campaign is based on a bold but simple thought: when what you’re watching matters, watch it on the 20-year market leader – Watch it on a Samsung. This is especially true for football fans and the 2026 World Cup, which is shaping up to be the biggest and most epic ever.

Henry brings his effortless charm to a series of humorous social sketches featuring him watching himself on a Samsung TV. The premise is cheekily simple – as someone who often sees himself on TV, Henry needs a TV that helps him look and sound his very best.

The sketches place Henry in a range of TV personas: as an action star, a K-drama heartthrob and a football presenter. In each sketch, we see how different Samsung TV features allow Henry to enjoy his own performance to the fullest.

Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer, Samsung Electronics Europe says: “Our TVs have been crowned the global number 1 TV for 20 years in a row. That consistency speaks for itself, but we wanted to dramatise it in a visually memorable way that football fans would instantly relate to.”

Business moves

Kirelley launches evidence-based marketing cohort courses

Kirelley, the company founded by Michelle Randall Sharnock and Kirsten Dugmore, has released news of their first course, Master Evidence-Based Fundamentals for Brand Growth.

The two-day course is grounded in the empirical laws of marketing and advertising effectiveness and brand

growth.

This course delivers a rigorous, evidence -based foundation in advertising effectiveness and brand growth.

You will strengthen your ability to evaluate creative, make informed investment decisions, and apply proven principles with clarity. It enables you to articulate and defend marketing’s contribution to growth, securing confidence and backing at board and shareholder level.

The course, recognised by the Marketing Association of South Africa, is eligible for CPD Points at MSPA Level. AMSA & MSPA designated members can attend and claim.

The courses take place in Johannesburg on 10-11 June and in Cape Town on 1-2 July.

Email michelle@kirelley.com or kirsty@kirelley.com to secure a place.

More details here: Kirelley Cohort Course Modules_Full Course

Flow Communications welcomes new high-profile clients on board

Flow Communications has announced the addition of two new clients to its portfolio: the new national lottery operator, Sizekhaya, and the tourism group, Tourvest.

The new business wins come as Flow celebrates its 21st anniversary and builds on its recognition as the best large PR agency in South Africa at the 2025 PRISM Awards, the industry’s top honours presented by the Public Relations Institute of South Africa.

“We are delighted to welcome Sizekhaya and Tourvest into the Flow fold. These wins speak to the kind of partnership-led work that Flow values most.

“We work alongside our clients to understand their ambitions and challenges, and to deliver communications that are not only strategic, but genuinely impactful,” says Tara Turkington, chief executive at Flow Communications.

“This is a diverse and dynamic group of clients, each at an important point in their growth journey,” Turkington says. “Across each of these businesses, our focus is simple: to work closely with our clients and deliver communication that has real impact.”

The new client wins underscore Flow’s continued momentum and its ability to attract organisations seeking a collaborative, insight-driven communications partner.

Sea Monster expands global impact in entrepreneurship education with King’s Trust International

Launched in 2011, Sea Monster uses gaming as an instrument for change. Over the past 15 years, with more than R16 million investment from growth funding partner Edge Growth across multiple funds, they have made serious waves, and their achievements stand as a source of immense pride.

As a small business development specialist, Edge Growth invests capital and provides post-investment support to unlock the growth of high-potential SMEs across South Africa. As an investee, Sea Monster develops games, simulations and interactive digital experiences that equip future entrepreneurs with the mindset and skills to get started.

Sea Monster has been announced by The King’s Trust International as its partner to redesign and build its large-scale Enterprise Game. This will be deployed across six Commonwealth countries, bringing Sea Monster’s distinctly African approach to game-based entrepreneurship education to a genuinely global stage.

“We couldn’t be more delighted with our collaboration with Sea Monster. From the outset, they invested the time to truly understand not only the goals of the project and the ambition of the charity, but crucially the lived realities of the young people this game is designed to empower. They brought creativity, pace and real energy to the process, and we’re excited to see the transformational impact the game will have when it goes live,” says Jo Parsons, director of delivery and impact at the Kings International Trust.

Barco Named Unified Communications Sector Sponsor at Mediatech Africa

Barco, a global technology company specialising in visualisation, networking and collaboration solutions, has been confirmed as a sponsor of the Unified Communications sector at Mediatech Africa 2026. The event takes place from 30 June to 2 July at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

At Mediatech Africa, the unified communications sector brings together technologies used to support modern workplaces, hybrid collaboration and real-time communication. This includes conferencing platforms, collaboration displays, room systems and wireless presentation tools used across corporate, education and public sector environments.

Barco’s presence in this sector is led by ClickShare, its wireless meeting room system designed to simplify conferencing, collaboration and presentation. ClickShare connects laptops and mobile devices to a room’s display, audio and video equipment without the need for cables. Meetings can be started in seconds using a button, app or control panel.

Standard Bank partners with 702 to host Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk

Standard Bank is partnering with Primedia Broadcasting to host the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, set to take place in the City of Johannesburg on 26 July 2026.

Driven by an ongoing commitment to uplift and revitalise the city of Johannesburg, the event will see thousands of Joburgers gather to walk through the historic streets of the central business district (CBD). The walk was established to encourage people to see the positive transformation taking place in the City. Standard Bank is the founding corporate partner of Jozi My Jozi, which is one of the key partners of the 702 Walk the Talk initiative.

“Standard Bank remains committed to supporting and investing in initiatives that help drive a positive impact for communities throughout South Africa. We are particularly pleased that the 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk initiative also forms part of the work the bank is already doing in the inner city, as we aim to recreate a sustainable future for it and establish a safe, clean environment for future generations living and working in it. We are therefore excited to be among the core partners of this initiative,” says Yolisa Koza, group head of brand experience at Standard Bank.

Corona transforms high-traffic commutes with UGC Billboard Campaign

In a bold reimagining of its media footprint, Corona recently transformed some of South Africa’s busiest commuter routes into immersive moments of calm, using the power of user-generated content to turn the country’s billboards into a shared celebration of sunset.

Rolling out from the 16th March to 19th April 2026, the campaign-built momentum over a month before culminating in a nationwide billboard takeover, when South Africa’s busiest roads were transformed in real time.

In a “first to market” OOH Innovation never done before in South Africa, 2 700 sunset moments captured by everyday South Africans were showcased over a month across premium digital out-of-home sites in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, replacing traditional advertising with a continuous stream of golden-hour imagery.

High-density routes, including the N1 Western Bypass during rush hour, were transformed into moments of stillness, as sunset visuals replaced conventional messaging that invited drivers to slow down, even if just for a few seconds.

Built on Corona’s “Sunset Time” platform, the campaign invited South Africans to submit authentic, unfiltered sunset photography via a dedicated microsite, coronaitssunsettime.co.za, which received 26 000 page visits in the process.

The world’s most celebrated food festival arrives in South Africa

A festival that has drawn hundreds of thousands of people through the streets of London, beneath the glass dome of Paris’s Grand Palais, across the parklands of São Paulo, and into the spectacular open-air amphitheater of Dubai is coming to South Africa.

Taste of Cape Town 2026 is the South African expression of the Taste Festival series, one of the world’s most prestigious food and lifestyle festival brands, and it will take place on 28 and 29 November 2026 at Green Point Cricket Stadium, Cape Town.

The Taste Festival series is a globally recognized phenomenon, a curated, premium live experience that gathers a city’s finest restaurants, the world’s most compelling chefs, and thousands of dedicated food lovers in a single extraordinary location.

Produced by The Allure Group (TAG), Taste of Cape Town is positioned not as a local interpretation of an international format, but as a full expression of the Taste brand, built with the same benchmarks that have made it one of the world’s most sought-after food festival experiences.

“South Africa has produced world-class chefs, extraordinary ingredients, and a food culture that deserves to stand alongside anything London, Paris, or Dubai has to offer. What has been missing is the stage. Taste of Cape Town is that stage: a platform built to the highest international standard, designed to show our own people and the rest of the world exactly what this country is capable of at the table. November 2026 is not just a festival. It is a national declaration,” says Bonnke Shipalana, group CEO at The Allure Group.

RESONATE Podcast Festival Cape Town 2027

For the first time in its history, RESONATE Podcast Festival is coming to Africa. Same festival, different continent. Curated by RESONATE founder Chioke l’Anson at The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, in partnership with Radio Workshop, RESONATE Cape Town will bring together big names in audio from around the world — with plenty of Cape Town vibes and fun woven throughout. It’s like a destination wedding, but for audio lovers.

Where? Homecoming Centre, Cape Town

When? Friday & Saturday, 19-29 February 2027

It’s the perfect time to come to Cape Town. Mid-February is peak summer — think beaches, sunshine, and great weather. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to escape winter elsewhere in the world, this is it. It also coincides with the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, the biggest art fair on the African continent.

PSG Financial Services unveils future-fit brand identity

PSG Financial Services has revealed a refreshed brand identity designed to reflect its positioning as a future-fit, advice-led business. The update includes a revamped logo and visual identity, as well as a new website, bringing a more intuitive and accessible digital experience for clients, advisers and partners. The change reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to remaining relevant as the industry and the way people engage with financial services continues to evolve.

PSG Financial Services CEO Francois Gouws says, “This isn’t just a new look. It’s about positioning ourselves clearly as an advice-led, fintech business, attuned to this fast-paced industry. It also reflects what sets us apart: our innovative nature and how we show up for our clients every day.”

PSG’s refreshed brand is supported by a new campaign centred on the idea that while the future is inherently unpredictable, clients can rely on a steady, consistent partner to help them navigate change. Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, technological disruption and shifting regulatory environments, PSG positions itself as a guiding voice for clients facing increasing complexity and choice.

Making moves