Prioritise context over reach (relevant beats viral)

Design for mobile reality (vertical, instant-value)

Invest in trusted environments (editorial beats algorithmic)

Video is no longer an optional tactic but the core of digital strategy. With video making up over 80% of global internet traffic, the question isn’t whether to invest in video, but how to make it work harder for your business.

South African video advertising is being shaped by three distinctly local forces: mobile-first behaviour, data sensitivity and trust. Smart marketers are adapting their video strategies accordingly and seeing dramatically different results.

Here’s what’s working now and what’s coming next.

Trend 1: Contextual over viral

The shift: South African audiences prioritise relevant, trustworthy content over entertainment-first video. Trusted editorial brands have become a safe haven for advertisers. A 2025 Accenture survey found that 59% of consumers are questioning the authenticity of online content while 62% state that trust is an important factor in their engagement with a brand.

Research from Ofcom in 2025 showed that traditional editorial platforms are increasingly rated higher for accuracy, trust and impartiality by readers.

In South Africa, where News24 is the country’s most trusted news source for seven consecutive years – with 58% of readers accessing it weekly – placing video in relevant editorial contexts isn’t just smart, it’s strategic.

Publishers with trusted editorial environments and first-party audience data are enabling a new level of video advertising precision. Through contextual targeting and AI-powered optimisation, brands are achieving results that generic programmatic placements simply can’t deliver.

What this looks like in practice

When Spar partnered with Media24’s Adnami solution to launch video ads across News24’s premium inventory, the campaign leveraged adaptive video technology that adjusts to connection speeds while ensuring ads only display when visible. The result? Video that reaches audiences in the right mindset, at the right moment.

Similarly, Audi used Adnami’s technology to incorporate video elements into traditional display on News24’s Business and Lifestyle sections, moving beyond spray-and-pray to precision targeting that delivers quality engagement.

The takeaway: Stop chasing viral. Start chasing relevant.

Smart media planners are choosing credible editorial brands to protect brand safety and achieve better return on investment by prioritising quality over quantity.

Trend 2: Mobile-first reality check

The shift: With 88% of South Africa’s video ad spend projected to be mobile-generated by 2029, mobile isn’t just important – it’s everything.

Here’s why this matters for your video campaigns: social platforms are becoming less reliable for reaching quality audiences. With Facebook-to-news referrals down 67% and X down 50% over two years, brands that rely solely on social distribution are missing the engaged, trusted audiences that drive real business results.

Vertical video and AI are reshaping advertising: with 75% of video consumption happening on mobile and attention spans shrinking to 8.2 seconds in 2025, vertical video has overtaken horizontal viewing. Your campaigns need to capture attention fast, or lose it forever.

Media24’s solution? We’ve integrated vertical video across our platforms. For advertisers, this means vertical video campaigns reach audiences in high-attention environments, not just fleeting social feeds.

What this looks like in practice

Brand Story’s AI-powered video production for Solal demonstrates how to create thumb-stopping, mobile-optimised content that delivers impact in seconds. These short-form AI videos were designed for vertical viewing, minimal data consumption, and maximum shareability.

For brands needing social-first content, Jockey’s Instagram Reels campaign by Brand Story shows how to craft engaging, mobile-native video that drives brand affinity.

Watch: Jockey campaign

And when Checkers wanted to reach Afrikaans audiences on Netwerk24, their short-form video featuring collaborators like Herman Lensing delivered authentic, culturally relevant content optimised for mobile consumption.

The takeaway: Mobile-first isn’t about shrinking desktop content. It’s about designing for how South Africans actually consume video – on the go, demanding instant value. Trend 3: Editorial environments win The shift: As AI floods feeds with synthetic content and brand safety concerns persist, consumers increasingly seek trusted editorial environments. In 2026, digital video advertising remains a top priority for advertisers, yet concerns surrounding brand safety are significant. The increasing prevalence of AI-generated content and the growing dominance of social media platforms present challenges for marketers in managing content quality and mitigating brand risk. The performance data is compelling: premium video platforms deliver stronger performance metrics compared to social media, particularly in viewing duration and attention. Professionally produced video content drives 60% higher ad recall than non-professional content. For advertisers, this trust translates directly into performance. When your video appears alongside News24’s rigorous, unbiased journalism, you benefit from our credibility, resulting in higher engagement and better campaign outcomes. Our editorial integrity means your brand appears in an environment consumers value and trust, delivering brand safety and results that generic programmatic placements simply can’t match. What this looks like in practice When Samsung wanted to launch the Galaxy phone, they partnered with Media24 for an authentic product review that lived within trusted editorial content. Not an ad that interrupts, but a story that informs and engages.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VF90NVJcrfk Cadbury took a different approach with their Daily Sun Vox Pop campaign, creating man-on-the-street video content that felt native to the publication while delivering brand messaging in an authentic, relatable format.