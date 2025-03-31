The highly anticipated MOST Awards will return in the last quarter of 2025, to again set a benchmark of excellence in the South African media industry, where the best in media agency and media owner service in South Africa are recognised.

Owned and presented by Arena Holdings, the Awards celebrate the industry’s top performers based on independent research conducted by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI).

Lyndon Barends, MD: Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings, has hinted at potential updates to the Awards format.

“We are evaluating the categories to ensure they remain relevant to the evolving media landscape. There is also potential for introducing new awards and combining certain categories to better reflect industry shifts. Additionally, we are working on revamping the Awards evening experience to make it even more memorable,” he said.

Since 2010, the MOST Awards have honoured service excellence across digital, Print, TV, Radio and Out-of-Home (OOH) categories, with the following awards being made:

Media Owner of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Rising Star Award

Legend Award

Sales Team of the Year

Media Owner Lamb Award (recognising outstanding individual contribution)

Most recent winners are industry leaders who have demonstrated exceptional service, innovation and impact.

These include media owners – such as e.tv, Mediamark, Relativ Media, heed, Media24 Lifestyle Magazines, Spark Media, Ster-Kinekor Sales, Whisper Media and Tractor Outdoor – and media agencies including Carat, Alphabet Soup and The MediaShop.

Exciting and updated edition

More details on previous winners can be found here.

As the MOST Awards prepare for an exciting and updated edition in 2025, the industry is invited to take part in shaping this celebration of excellence.

“Media agencies and media owners can expect to be contacted by FGI as they gather industry feedback to ensure a comprehensive and data-driven evaluation of excellence in the sector. Industry professionals are encouraged to participate and respond when approached to contribute to this vital research,” says Barends.

Industry stakeholders looking for sponsorship or showcase opportunities are invited to reach out to Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa.

Stay tuned for further announcements as the event approaches!