Vuyani Dombo is stepping into the role of managing director of Jacaranda FM as of 1 April 2025.

A seasoned chartered accountant, Dombo replaces Deirdre King, who left the station to pursue purpose-driven projects at the end of February.

“It is an incredible honour to take on the role of managing director at Jacaranda FM following almost a decade of working with our dynamic brand in various capacities,” Dombo said.

“This station has built a strong legacy of community, deep audience connection, excellence and innovation which resonate with my own leadership values, and I am excited to lead a team that is shaping the future of radio in South Africa.”

Push creative boundaries

Dombo added that as the media landscape continued to evolve, his goal was to push creative boundaries, strengthen its commercial offerings, serve r audience needs and ensure Jacaranda FM remains the go-to station for millions of loyal listeners.

“I look forward to working alongside our talented team to drive the brand’s continued success and make an even greater impact for our listeners, clients and broader industry,” he said.

Nick Grubb, chief executive of Kagiso Media Radio, noted that Dombo’s deep understanding of the business.

“Over the years, Vuyani has played a crucial role in ensuring Jacaranda FM’s success, bringing strong financial leadership, business acumen, value-driven leadership and a forward-thinking approach to every challenge. His appointment is a natural progression, and I have every confidence that under his guidance, Jacaranda FM will continue to thrive, innovate, and maintain its position as one of South Africa’s most successful radio brands,” he said.

A decade of leadership experience

Dombo has over a decade of leadership experience spanning audit, financial management, governance, and executive leadership within the media industry. He has led the station’s financial operations since 2015 before taking on the role of head of finance for Kagiso Media Radio in 2019.

In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in shaping the financial strategy across multiple stations, ensuring compliance, risk management, and financial sustainability while fostering the growth of top-tier finance teams.

Before his tenure at Jacaranda FM, Dombo completed his articles at PwC’s Johannesburg office before serving as finance manager within Standard Bank Group’s Personal Unsecured Lending business. He holds a BCom Honours degree in Accountancy (specialising in Chartered Accountancy) from the University of Johannesburg.