5FM has issued a formal statement to set the record straight following news that its unruly presenters had been arrested.
The station said it took the charges – including breaking, entering, unauthorised access, divulging top secret information, speeding, reckless endangerment and disturbing the peace – very seriously, and that it would launch a full investigation, taking the necessary steps with the presenters involved.
“As a leading national youth media platform that engages and moves all the movers and shakers of tomorrow, we need to set an example, we need to inspire and we need to enable the youth of South Africa to change people’s lives for the better,” said 5FM and Good Hope FM’s business manager, Masi Mdingane.
“We will be engaging with all parties involved, make sure that they understand these charges and make sure that they do everything they can… to Ampli5 their act and keep racking up MORE of them.”
Mdingane said this involves MORE breaking… the rules of convention; MORE entering… into trending and engaging conversations; MORE unauthorised access… to artists’ hottest unreleased playlists; MORE sharing top secret information… on what’s happening in the lives and careers of A-listers; MORE reckless endangerment… of the boring status quo; MORE speeding… past the beaten track into unexplored territory and MORE disturbing the peace with loads of laughs, a ton of crazy and the best beats anywhere in Mzansi!
The popular youth station says its weekday “firestarter” lineup has remained mostly unchanged.
The Big Chief! Tshepi Moji takes the reins of 5 Early Mornings, weekdays from 04h00 to 06h00, and The Kyle Cassim Show is now burning up the airwaves Monday to Thursday between 18h00 and 19h00.
Athi Baliso will be joining 5 Nights as contributor and producer, Monday to Thursday, from 19h00 to 22h00.
On the weekends
Tom & Mtha, will now bring a double dose of 5 Weekend Early Mornings, every Saturday and Sunday from 04h00 to 07h00., with Mike V moving in behind the mic for 5 Weekend Breakfast, Saturday and Sunday from 07h00 to 10h00, and Smash Afrika getting back in with the 5 Tribe – hosting 5 Weekend Afternoons, Saturday and Sunday from 14h00 to 17h00, with Kaybee Modishane on Sport.
CINIMIN Saturdays, a pumping new show featuring internationally acclaimed spin masters Kyle Cassim and Austin Cassim, will be heading your way on Saturdays between 17h00 and 19h00, with Austin going solo on Sunday with some killer beats in the same time slot for The Sunday Sizzle.
Saturday nights from 19h00 to 22h00 will shift you into high gear with all the hottest new Amapiano hits with Piano Plug on 5 with DJ Tshepi, with the same time slot on Sundays directed by the legendary DJ Speedsta for 5 Hip Hop Nights.
On Saturdays and Sundays between 10h00 and 01h00, Boipelo Mooketsi will ease you into the late night and early hours of the morning with 5 Weekend Nights.
A proper blast
In making double sure that weekends are a proper blast, Monique de Villiers will be producing 5 Weekend Breakfast, Kwena Seema will be producing 5 Weekend Afternoons and Leshabe Rampedi – ‘ShabZi Madallion’ – will be producing 5 Hip Hop Nights.
The 5FM crew for 2025/26 is a band of thugs, but in all the coolest, most awesome ways and will soon be visiting various hotspots in Mzansi to introduce themselves with a couple of PROPER parties and other exciting events.
“Yes, we’ve been charged. Charged with delivering thrilling youth radio that breaks boundaries, captures attention, steals the limelight, slays anything that is boring and predictable and burns with cool. Solid listener engagement and stellar campaigns with top brands show that we’re on the right track, so we’re taking that and Ampli5ing it to the max,” said Mdingane.
“Our line-up for 2025/26 is an absolute scorcher, set on massive engagement and MOVING Mzansi for good – the kind that is bound to keep you cuffed to the airwaves in all the most epic and beautiful ways.”