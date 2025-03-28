5FM has issued a formal statement to set the record straight following news that its unruly presenters had been arrested.

The station said it took the charges – including breaking, entering, unauthorised access, divulging top secret information, speeding, reckless endangerment and disturbing the peace – very seriously, and that it would launch a full investigation, taking the necessary steps with the presenters involved.

“As a leading national youth media platform that engages and moves all the movers and shakers of tomorrow, we need to set an example, we need to inspire and we need to enable the youth of South Africa to change people’s lives for the better,” said 5FM and Good Hope FM’s business manager, Masi Mdingane.

“We will be engaging with all parties involved, make sure that they understand these charges and make sure that they do everything they can… to Ampli5 their act and keep racking up MORE of them.”

Mdingane said this involves MORE breaking… the rules of convention; MORE entering… into trending and engaging conversations; MORE unauthorised access… to artists’ hottest unreleased playlists; MORE sharing top secret information… on what’s happening in the lives and careers of A-listers; MORE reckless endangerment… of the boring status quo; MORE speeding… past the beaten track into unexplored territory and MORE disturbing the peace with loads of laughs, a ton of crazy and the best beats anywhere in Mzansi!

The popular youth station says its weekday “firestarter” lineup has remained mostly unchanged.