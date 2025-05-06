The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Celebrated South African creatives and marketers in the Cannes Lions mix

The 2025 edition of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place in Cannes France from 16-20 June. The internationally celebrated festival of creativity has announced its jury for 2025, which includes a group of celebrated South African creatives and marketers in the mix.

“As the official Cannes Lions festival representative for the South African market, we are delighted with the inclusion of this prestigious list of industry heavyweights as a global acknowledgement and celebration of the very high standard of local talent,” said Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

“The Lions awards sit at the heart of the festival. It is therefore important to preserve and uphold the standard of judging and the value of the award.”

One of the major factors that contributes to the prestige and integrity of the awards is the quality of the juries, and the quality of the discussions when Lions are awarded. It is essential that the work continues to be judged by a stellar cast of world-class candidates – the very best creative talent that sets Cannes judging apart.

“It is wonderful that as South Africa, we can present such a distinguished list of jurors to participate on the global stage at the prestigious Cannes Lions this year. We wish them well as they go about their judging tasks, and trust they will come back to their respective agencies and corporates with many invaluable learnings to share with their colleagues,” comments Wylie.

The Cannes Lions Awards Jury Members from South Africa are:

CATEGORY JURY MEMBER AGENCY AUDIO & RADIO Xolisa Dyeshana Joe Public BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION Andrea Quaye Heineken CREATIVE B2B Thembeka Ngugi SVP Marketing MEA CREATIVE BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION Gugu Mthembu Telkom CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS Tebogo Skwambane WPP CREATIVE STRATEGY Pete Case Ogilvy South Africa DESIGN Peter Little Publicis Groupe DIRECT Carl Willoughby TBWA Hunt Lascaris ENTERTAINMENT Kagiso Lediga Skybound Galactic ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC Kitso Moremi Sonovision Studios ENTERTAINMENT – SPORT Vaughan Croeser SA Breweries (ABInBev) FILM Neo Mashigo M&C Saatchi Group SA LUXURY & LIFESTYLE Thebe Magugu Thebe Magugu OUTDOOR Kagiso Musi Meta Media TITANIUM Andisa Ntsubane Vodacom Group Africa

The Cannes Lions Shortlist Jury Member from South Africa are:

CATEGORY JURY MEMBER AGENCY AUDIO & RADIO Lovemore Nkuna Aquanote Productions BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION Robert Thompson Sanlam CREATIVE STRATEGY Sbusiso Kumalo African Bank DESIGN Brandt Botes Dentsu Creative SA DIRECT Linda Kachingwe-Sisya Rand Merchant Bank FILM CRAFT Wandile Zulu Pitch Black Post FILM CRAFT Liesl Lategan Spitfire Films INDUSTRY CRAFT Devaksha Vallabhjee FCB MEDIA Claudelle Naidoo Group M OUTDOOR Fumani Khumalo VML PR Khangelani Dziba RAPT Group – RAPT Creative Agency & Mortimer Harvey SOCIAL & CREATOR Sithabile ‘Star’ Kachisa Spotify SOCIAL & CREATOR Mark Sharman Retroviral

METRO FM Music Awards create unforgettable night of celebration

It was an unforgettable night of music, glamour, and celebration! The 2025 edition of METRO FM Music Awards 2025 lit up Mbombela Stadium – and our TV screens – in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Hosts Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Luthando Shosha sizzled on the night.

Bassie kicked off the night with a show-stopping performance, bringing the house down with high-energy choreography.

Other captivating performances included Black Motion, Usimamane, Langa Mavuso, and K.O, who delivered renditions of South Africa’s most iconic hits. The 2025 MMAs celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie’s Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories: Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song, and Best Collaboration Song. Meanwhile, Limpopo Queen Makhadzi was crowned Artist of the Year.

Kwaito legends TKZee and Gospel Queen, Dr. Rebecca Malope were celebrated for their contributions to South African music, all receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Best Female Artist: Xolly Mncwango Best RnB Song: Mawelele & Kwela – All my Liffe Best Dance Song: Chronical Deep, Lahleeza, Kabza De Small ft Latique, Ezra – Hayi Baba Best Styled Artist: Morda Best Kwaito/Gqom Song: Mr Thela, Beast RSA, Mthandazi Gatya & Zanda Zakusa – Ekhaya Best Jazz Album: Linda Sikhakhane – iLadi Best Music Video: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft TManXpress. LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0 Best Viral Challenge: Woodblock DJS – Mvelost: Sest Off; Somololo – Skuta Baba Best Produced Album: Emtee – DIY 3 Best New Artist: Neo Dube Best Collaboration Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Range, Amaza tf. TmanXpress, LeencKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0 Artist of The Year: Makhadzi Best Amapiano Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0 Best Hip Hop Song: Skhandaworld, K.O & Nasty C – Too Much Best Duo/Group: Blaq Diamond Best African Pop Song: Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele – Romeo & Juliet Best Gospel Album: Xolly Mncgwango – Unusual Best Male Artist: Usimamane



Gerety Awards 2025 Jury Insights From South Africa

Join some of this year’s South African Jury members from the MEA Executive Jury on Friday, 6 June as they discuss trends and favourite campaigns from the 2025 Gerety Awards.

The South Africa Jury Insight panel is moderated by Danette Breitenbach, Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity.com, the panel includes: Linda Kachingwe-Sisya, Executive Head of Marketing and Communications, Africa and International – RMB and FNB, Koo Govender, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa.

As well as defining the Gerety 2025 global shortlist, the Middle East & Africa jury session will choose the MEA agency and production company of the year.

Entrants should submit a five-minute reel of up to three pieces of work from the past 12 months into the MEA Agency of the year or Production company of the year category.

The executive jury sessions each choose the agency and production company of the year from their country.

Agency and Production company of the year by country will be chosen from the entrants of this category. (Entrants should submit a five-minute reel of up to three pieces of work)

No logos or branding in the portfolio cut apart from logo for thumbnail image

There are 15 locations for the jury sessions this year: New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Central & Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Milan, LATAM, Melbourne, MEA, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and São Paulo. In total more than 250 judges from 50 countries will join the 2025 Gerety Awards.

Just like in previous year’s post judging Gerety organises jury insight panels with the leading trade press titles from around the world so that a few judges from each jury group can discuss their favourite works and trends.

