Celebrated South African creatives and marketers in the Cannes Lions mix
The 2025 edition of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place in Cannes France from 16-20 June. The internationally celebrated festival of creativity has announced its jury for 2025, which includes a group of celebrated South African creatives and marketers in the mix.
“As the official Cannes Lions festival representative for the South African market, we are delighted with the inclusion of this prestigious list of industry heavyweights as a global acknowledgement and celebration of the very high standard of local talent,” said Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.
“The Lions awards sit at the heart of the festival. It is therefore important to preserve and uphold the standard of judging and the value of the award.”
One of the major factors that contributes to the prestige and integrity of the awards is the quality of the juries, and the quality of the discussions when Lions are awarded. It is essential that the work continues to be judged by a stellar cast of world-class candidates – the very best creative talent that sets Cannes judging apart.
“It is wonderful that as South Africa, we can present such a distinguished list of jurors to participate on the global stage at the prestigious Cannes Lions this year. We wish them well as they go about their judging tasks, and trust they will come back to their respective agencies and corporates with many invaluable learnings to share with their colleagues,” comments Wylie.
The Cannes Lions Awards Jury Members from South Africa are:
|CATEGORY
|JURY MEMBER
|AGENCY
|AUDIO & RADIO
|Xolisa Dyeshana
|Joe Public
|BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
|Andrea Quaye
|Heineken
|CREATIVE B2B
|Thembeka Ngugi
|SVP Marketing MEA
|CREATIVE BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION
|Gugu Mthembu
|Telkom
|CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS
|Tebogo Skwambane
|WPP
|CREATIVE STRATEGY
|Pete Case
|Ogilvy South Africa
|DESIGN
|Peter Little
|Publicis Groupe
|DIRECT
|Carl Willoughby
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris
|ENTERTAINMENT
|Kagiso Lediga
|Skybound Galactic
|ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC
|Kitso Moremi
|Sonovision Studios
|ENTERTAINMENT – SPORT
|Vaughan Croeser
|SA Breweries (ABInBev)
|FILM
|Neo Mashigo
|M&C Saatchi Group SA
|LUXURY & LIFESTYLE
|Thebe Magugu
|Thebe Magugu
|OUTDOOR
|Kagiso Musi
|Meta Media
|TITANIUM
|Andisa Ntsubane
|Vodacom Group Africa
The Cannes Lions Shortlist Jury Member from South Africa are:
|CATEGORY
|JURY MEMBER
|AGENCY
|AUDIO & RADIO
|Lovemore Nkuna
|Aquanote Productions
|BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
|Robert Thompson
|Sanlam
|CREATIVE STRATEGY
|Sbusiso Kumalo
|African Bank
|DESIGN
|Brandt Botes
|Dentsu Creative SA
|DIRECT
|Linda Kachingwe-Sisya
|Rand Merchant Bank
|FILM CRAFT
|Wandile Zulu
|Pitch Black Post
|FILM CRAFT
|Liesl Lategan
|Spitfire Films
|INDUSTRY CRAFT
|Devaksha Vallabhjee
|FCB
|MEDIA
|Claudelle Naidoo
|Group M
|OUTDOOR
|Fumani Khumalo
|VML
|PR
|Khangelani Dziba
|RAPT Group – RAPT Creative Agency & Mortimer Harvey
|SOCIAL & CREATOR
|Sithabile ‘Star’ Kachisa
|Spotify
|SOCIAL & CREATOR
|Mark Sharman
|Retroviral
METRO FM Music Awards create unforgettable night of celebration
It was an unforgettable night of music, glamour, and celebration! The 2025 edition of METRO FM Music Awards 2025 lit up Mbombela Stadium – and our TV screens – in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Hosts Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Luthando Shosha sizzled on the night.
Bassie kicked off the night with a show-stopping performance, bringing the house down with high-energy choreography.
Other captivating performances included Black Motion, Usimamane, Langa Mavuso, and K.O, who delivered renditions of South Africa’s most iconic hits. The 2025 MMAs celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie’s Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories: Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song, and Best Collaboration Song. Meanwhile, Limpopo Queen Makhadzi was crowned Artist of the Year.
Kwaito legends TKZee and Gospel Queen, Dr. Rebecca Malope were celebrated for their contributions to South African music, all receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.
- Best Female Artist: Xolly Mncwango
- Best RnB Song: Mawelele & Kwela – All my Liffe
- Best Dance Song: Chronical Deep, Lahleeza, Kabza De Small ft Latique, Ezra – Hayi Baba
- Best Styled Artist: Morda
- Best Kwaito/Gqom Song: Mr Thela, Beast RSA, Mthandazi Gatya & Zanda Zakusa – Ekhaya
- Best Jazz Album: Linda Sikhakhane – iLadi
- Best Music Video: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft TManXpress. LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
- Best Viral Challenge: Woodblock DJS – Mvelost: Sest Off; Somololo – Skuta Baba
- Best Produced Album: Emtee – DIY 3
- Best New Artist: Neo Dube
- Best Collaboration Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Range, Amaza tf. TmanXpress, LeencKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
- Artist of The Year: Makhadzi
- Best Amapiano Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
- Best Hip Hop Song: Skhandaworld, K.O & Nasty C – Too Much
- Best Duo/Group: Blaq Diamond
- Best African Pop Song: Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele – Romeo & Juliet
- Best Gospel Album: Xolly Mncgwango – Unusual
- Best Male Artist: Usimamane
Shefali Rafiq and Muhammad Amdat Hossain: winners of the Marai Photo Grant 2025 announced
Following a three-year hiatus, the Marai Photo Award returns in 2025 with a new identity: the Marai Photo Grant. This year’s theme, My Reality. Now., spotlights one of the most pressing issues of our time — climate change.
The jury, chaired by Mladen Antonov, AFP’s Asia-Pacific Photo Editor-in-Chief, carefully reviewed dozens of submissions from photographers across South Asia.
The winners of the 4th edition are:
Women’s Category
- Winner : Shefali Rafiq
- Finalist : Supriya Bhandari
Men’s Category
- Winner : Muhammad Amdat Hossain
- Finalist : Luqmaan Zeerak
The two winners will receive a grant and the opportunity to develop their proposed project, with mentorship from an AFP photographer. Their final work will be published by AFP.
An awards ceremony will be held on 14 May 2025 at the AFP bureau in New Delhi, where all four laureates will be presented with Nikon equipment and a certificate.
Organised by AFP, the grant honours Shah Marai, former chief photographer at AFP’s Kabul bureau, who was tragically killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul on 30 April 2018, at the age of 41. A vital witness to the tragedies that struck Afghanistan, he left a lasting legacy through his talent and dedication. In a piece for Making-of, AFP’s behind-the-scenes blog, he described the extreme dangers of reporting from his homeland.
Further details are available on the grant’s official website.