As Brand Finance releases report into the world’s most valuable luxury brands, its valuation director had some interesting insights to share.

“From 2019 to 2024, the luxury and premium sector saw a period of serious value creation, with the brand value of the world’s top 50 brands surging 43%,” said Henry Farr. “For 2025, that momentum has continued, reaching a record $317.0 billion.”

Then he added, “That said, the sector is shifting. Growth is expected to slow, and brands must now navigate changing consumer preferences towards prioritising premium experiences like travel and meaningful social moments over material goods. The era of easy price hikes, thanks to persistent demand, is over, and luxury brands must evolve to stay relevant.”

Changes in luxury fashion market

Porsche remains the world’s most valuable luxury and premium brand for the eighth consecutive year, with a brand value of $41.1 billion, according the new report from Brand Finance.

Still, Porsche experienced a 5% drop in brand value, which Brand Finance attributes to weaker demand in China and Europe, impacting overall performance. However, Brand Finance research shows Porsche scores a high 9.3 out of 10 for price acceptance, reflecting strong consumer willingness to pay a premium for its products.

In the fashion market, Chanel has surpassed Louis Vuitton to rank as the world’s second most valuable luxury and premium brand following a 45% increase in brand value to $37.9 billion. This also makes it the fastest-growing brand in the ranking.

In 2025, Dior rose three positions in the brand strength ranking to become the strongest luxury and premium brand with a BSI score of 93.5 out of 100. Dior’s score also propelled it into the top 10 strongest global brands list among the world’s 500 most valuable brands for 2025.

Brand Finance annually puts 6 000 of the world’s biggest brands to the test, and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 50 most valuable and strongest luxury and premium brands are included in the Brand Finance Luxury & Premium 50 2025 report.