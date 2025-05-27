Just over two weeks ago, South African musicians rallied behind Darren Scott, producing a Benefit for Darren concert. The aim was to raise funds for medical expenses. Ard Matthews, Jesse Clegg, Louise Carver, Kurt Darren and Just Jinjer performed, raising over
But two weeks and two days later, Hot 102.7 FM, announced on Tuesday morning that Scott (61) had lost his 29-year battle against stage four melanoma. Scott was first diagnosed with skin cancer back in 1986. And has been fighting it ever since.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of a Hot 1027 radio legend. Earlier today Darren Scott lost his battle to cancer Darren was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma. He fought the battle for many years,” the station said on Facebook.
Remembered for his passion and wit
“The last few months have been very difficult for Darren with numerous hospital stays. Darren will be remembered for his passion for radio, wit, creativity and charitable work. He will be missed by all of us at Hot 1027 and listeners across the country. Our condolences go out to Darren’s boys Mark and Matthew and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Darren. We will miss you.”
His colleagues weighed in too.
“No matter where he went, Darren brought a sense of fun, professionalism, and total commitment to the craft. “Darren was the most dedicated radio person I’ve ever known,” said HOT 102.7FM Breakfast presenter Simon Parkinson in a station press release.
“At one stage, he was doing two live shows a day — breakfast in one province and drive in another. Who does six hours of live radio every day? Darren Scott.”
Uncanny ability to connect
Presenter Shane ‘Duke’ Wellington added, “His ability to connect was uncanny — that rare gift of making listeners feel like he was talking just to them. Watching him do what he does best was incredible. He had that gift. That gift that makes you feel like he’s speaking directly to you.”
Scott was inducted into The Radio Awards’ Hall of Fame in 2024, marking a 40-year career in broadcasting and radio in particular.
At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “Proud of the “little” station that keeps punching above its weight” as someone put it last night!
“An incredible achievement for Hot 102.7 … just 3 years old as a commercial entity, most special of all, winning the “most loyal listeners award”!
“Well done too, to my co-presenter on Justplain Drive – Tara Penny – who picked up 2 awards for her exceptional journalistic work (not sure she’ll be happy about the title one of them … I get the black-eyed stare anytime I refer to her as ‘our news reader’ … which I accordingly do quite often).
“And Simon Parkinson – fellow inductee into the Hall of Fame.
“Like I said … this one’s for you Kevin Savage!”
A broadcast legend
The honour “cemented” his status as a “South African broadcast legend”, said Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque.
“Colleagues and listeners alike describe Darren as a true broadcast icon and a pioneer who helped shape the local radio landscape. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of sports and a quick wit that made every show engaging. If you ever found yourself laughing in traffic at his on-air antics or learning a new sports fact during a big game weekend, you weren’t alone, Darren had a knack for bringing joy and insight to everyone tuning in,” Lindeque wrote.
Tributes from colleagues
Breakfast on Demand with Shane Hunter and Dayle Robyn: From the BOD Team and 91.9FM, we share our sadness at the passing of a radio legend. Radio is one big family and losing one of our own is heartbreaking. Darren, you fought an incredible battle and inspired generations of jocks. Thank you for the music, the memories and the entertainment Rest Easy xx. Our sincerest condolences go out to Darren’s family and his radio family at HOT 102.7 FM.
Greg Norman: Sincere condolences to Darren Scott’s family, friends and extended family of listeners to HOT 1027. Our hearts go out to the deejays that fill our lives each day with magnificent music, love and laughter. Hot has had to endure huge losses and you have done it so gracefully. Darren is the fourth and will not be forgotten. To all at HOT 1027, thank you, and we wish you strength – again!HOT 102.7 FM
Tsholo Lethoko: Fare thee well Darren. May your soul RIP . You will be sorely missed by us at the HOT 102.7 FM family and undoubtedly by all those who loved and followed your legendary broadcasting career. Prayers to your family and your beloved boys. Rest easy D.