Just over two weeks ago, South African musicians rallied behind Darren Scott, producing a Benefit for Darren concert. The aim was to raise funds for medical expenses. Ard Matthews, Jesse Clegg, Louise Carver, Kurt Darren and Just Jinjer performed, raising over

But two weeks and two days later, Hot 102.7 FM, announced on Tuesday morning that Scott (61) had lost his 29-year battle against stage four melanoma. Scott was first diagnosed with skin cancer back in 1986. And has been fighting it ever since.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of a Hot 1027 radio legend. Earlier today Darren Scott lost his battle to cancer Darren was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma. He fought the battle for many years,” the station said on Facebook.

Remembered for his passion and wit

“The last few months have been very difficult for Darren with numerous hospital stays. Darren will be remembered for his passion for radio, wit, creativity and charitable work. He will be missed by all of us at Hot 1027 and listeners across the country. Our condolences go out to Darren’s boys Mark and Matthew and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Darren. We will miss you.”

His colleagues weighed in too.

“No matter where he went, Darren brought a sense of fun, professionalism, and total commitment to the craft. “Darren was the most dedicated radio person I’ve ever known,” said HOT 102.7FM Breakfast presenter Simon Parkinson in a station press release.

“At one stage, he was doing two live shows a day — breakfast in one province and drive in another. Who does six hours of live radio every day? Darren Scott.”

Uncanny ability to connect

Presenter Shane ‘Duke’ Wellington added, “His ability to connect was uncanny — that rare gift of making listeners feel like he was talking just to them. Watching him do what he does best was incredible. He had that gift. That gift that makes you feel like he’s speaking directly to you.”

Scott was inducted into The Radio Awards’ Hall of Fame in 2024, marking a 40-year career in broadcasting and radio in particular.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “Proud of the “little” station that keeps punching above its weight” as someone put it last night!

“An incredible achievement for Hot 102.7 … just 3 years old as a commercial entity, most special of all, winning the “most loyal listeners award”!

“Well done too, to my co-presenter on Justplain Drive – Tara Penny – who picked up 2 awards for her exceptional journalistic work (not sure she’ll be happy about the title one of them … I get the black-eyed stare anytime I refer to her as ‘our news reader’ … which I accordingly do quite often).

“And Simon Parkinson – fellow inductee into the Hall of Fame.

“Like I said … this one’s for you Kevin Savage!”

A broadcast legend

The honour “cemented” his status as a “South African broadcast legend”, said Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque.

“Colleagues and listeners alike describe Darren as a true broadcast icon and a pioneer who helped shape the local radio landscape. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of sports and a quick wit that made every show engaging. If you ever found yourself laughing in traffic at his on-air antics or learning a new sports fact during a big game weekend, you weren’t alone, Darren had a knack for bringing joy and insight to everyone tuning in,” Lindeque wrote.

Tributes from colleagues