Journalist and editor Andrew Trench lost his life to an aggressive form of oesophageal cancer on Friday night. He was a former editor of Daily Dispatch, News24, and a digital editor at the then Tiso Blackstar (now Arena.

Just over two months ago, his wife Gill Moodie, posted on Facebook, announcing the diagnosis of stage 4 oesophageal cancer. His medical aid would not pay for the only treatment that might help – an expensive immunotherapy drug called Keytruda – and family and friends launched a Back-a-Buddy campaingn

“For those of you who know Andrew and me, you’ll know we’ve been together forever. But if you only know me, then you don’t know that Andrew Trench is my husband, father of our darling child, best friend, confidant and chief jester. He is quite literally my North Star.

“He’s always up to something fun and I’ve always been happy to follow him down the garden path but he’s also always kept me honest. I learnt this saying from him: ‘Ethics is what you do when no one is looking.’ We need your help, dear friends.

“Andrew has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oesophageal cancer, and Discovery won’t pay for what Andrew’s doctor believes will be life-saving treatment (immunotherapy) to add to his chemo. Please consider donating to our BackaBuddy or even just spreading the word by sharing the campaign on your socials. We would be so deeply grateful for any way you could help.”

Family, friends and strangers rallied behind them. As the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) said in a statement, “In recent weeks, Andrew received overwhelming support from industry colleagues and those close to him”, but to no avail.

“Dear friends. Andrew left us last night at around 7pm, with Gemma and I beside him. He became very peaceful in the last few hours and I know he felt held and loved. Thank you, all, for your love and support this year as he battled cancer.

“I’ll let you all know about the memorial but the aim is for two Saturdays from now (14 June). If you can join us in Cape Town to celebrate Andrew – and there’s much to celebrate – we’d love to have you.”

Tributes from colleagues

Sanef compiled tributes to Trench from a range of people he worked with over his extensive career.

“Andrew was a phenomenal editor not only because he seemed to have a unique breadth of knowledge about so many things, but because he was never stingy with his knowledge. He taught so many people, me included, how to be better editors and journalists with integrity,” said Dianne Hawker, who worked with Trench at The Times and TimesLive.

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor, said: “Andrew leaves a proud legacy of championing investigative and data journalism in South Africa. As the first investigations editor of Media24, Andrew’s team exposed the Limpopo textbook scandal and the real rogue unit inside the State Security Agency.

“He pioneered the use of access to information legislation to unearth government malfeasance and wasteful expenditure. As editor of News24, Trench established the first fully-fledged newsroom at South Africa’s largest digital publication. He was completely dedicated to quality journalism and never compromised on unearthing the truth. I will remember his courage and tenacity as a journalist, editor, and in his battle against cancer.”

Cheri-Ann James, editor of the Daily Dispatch, said: “The Daily Dispatch newsroom is devastated at the news of Andrew’s passing. Andrew was a visionary and a trailblazer; someone who understood the need for journalism to change long before we embraced digital. His death is a loss to journalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Nicki Gules, News24 head of news, added: “Andrew was my first news editor. He was an inspiring motivator and an excellent leader. He was always in his reporters’ corner, promoting their work and having their backs. Andrew was a superb journalist with uncompromising ethics. Among the big stories he reported on was the Bisho massacre in 1992, where 29 people were shot dead by the Ciskei Defence Force. Andrew was a wonderful colleague and was always available to advise those who reported to him, even long after they had left his newsroom.”

Editor of the Sunday Times, Makhudu Sefara, said: “When I did my research for my master’s degree on media and innovation, Trench gave off much of his time and insights – a testament to his expertise and generosity. The industry is poorer without him.”

Remembered and admired

The executive director of the Press Council of South Africa, Phathiswa Magopeni, members of the Council and its adjudicators said Trench was, “Well-remembered and admired by those who worked with him when he was an editorial director, an editor and news editor, and before that, a respected investigative journalist”.

“He faced his illness with tremendous courage together with Gill, Gemma, other family members, friends and supporters, many of whom saw such profound value in Andrew’s life that they joined his Back-a-Buddy campaign to gain access to a treatment which his medical aid would not fund.”

Social media tributes

Lisa MacLeod Taljard: Farewell my friend. I left you a long voicemail a few days ago to say thank you, and I’ll repeat it. Andrew Trench thank you for being a wonderful friend to so many people. Thank you for being honest and always telling the truth, even if it made you unpopular. For doing the right thing. For helping your colleagues, your profession and your country. For telling brilliant, funny and wonderful stories. Making people laugh until they got cramps. Thank you for being one of the good guys.