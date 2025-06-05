[PARTNER CONTENT] Battlefields South Africa with John Robbie, a documentary series which brings three of the country’s most notable historic battles to life, will start on Friday 6 June at 21h05 on the HISTORY® Channel (DStv 186).

The three-part documentary series explores the pivotal moments, bold strategies, and fateful decisions that shaped some of the country’s most iconic battles. It is produced by The Schultz Creative.

Of the series, MultiChoice Group acting h ead of 3rd Party Channels Partnerships, Melusi Sibisi, says, “At MultiChoice, we believe in the power of storytelling to not only entertain but to educate, preserve and deepen our understanding of who we are as Africans. Battlefields South Africa is more than just a history series—it’s a compelling exploration of the defining moments that have shaped our nation.

“By bringing these stories to screen through powerful visual storytelling and authentic voices, we are creating space for reflection, dialogue, and renewed connection to our shared past. We are proud to partner with the HISTORY Channel Africa in delivering a production that honours our complex history while igniting curiosity and pride in a new generation.”

Robbie and Robin explore Isandlwana

The series is hosted by radio legend, John Robbie, who is joined by a different celebrity guest in each episode to unravel the story of a battle central to local history by using a large-scale model of the battlefield and figurines which represent the relevant armies. Through devastating mistakes, and hard-fought victories, Battlefields South Africa uncovers many of the lessons that still shape modern warfare.

In episode one, comedian Themba Robin and Robbie explore the first major clash of the Anglo-Zulu War – the Battle of Isandlwana. They guide viewers through the terrain, formations, and fatal misjudgments of this battle.

Of the series, Themba Robin says, “One of the things I love, is viewing things that are seemingly ordinary from a different perspective. With the actual battlefield board in front of us, viewers will be able to see tangible information moving about in real time.”

Ruda Landman walks historic battlefields

In episode two, investigative journalist and avid history enthusiast, Ruda Landman walks the historic battlefields of Colenso and Spionkop during the South African War together with Robbie.

She says, “We always hear about history in shorthand. Unless you really immerse yourself in it, you might only read two or three lines about a battle. So, to actually take it step-by-step and see how it evolved and the decisions that were made is fascinating.”

Radio and TV presenter Jeremy Maggs, who is the guest in episode three which tells of the Battle of Delville Wood, adds, “I think what really excites me about this series, is the way in which we see the visual personification of something which is so crucial to South Africa’s history. I have thoroughly enjoyed looking at the board, working around the board and actually seeing the graphic representation of this battle.”

The futility of war

So, what does John Robbie hope viewers take away from Battlefields South Africa?

“I hope viewers take away the futility of war. The classic example is that 14 years after the South African War, fighting each other to the death, you had South Africans and British join forces to fight together against the Germans. The other key takeaway is the incredible bravery and the interesting individual stories that emerge during each of these battles.”

Audiences are invited to learn from history through the engaging storytelling, immersive visuals, and relatable discussions in Battlefields South Africa. Don’t miss it, every Friday at 21h05 starting 6 June on the HISTORY Channel (DStv 186) or catch the repeats on Sunday evenings at 20h15.

Watch the promo of Battlefields South Africa with John Robbie here.

Follow us on:

Facebook @HistoryZA

Instagram history_africa

TikTok @historyafrica

You Tube History Africa

X @HistoryZA

About Hearst Networks EMEA

Hearst Networks EMEA, a subsidiary of Hearst, owns and operates premium factual entertainment brands The HISTORY® Channel, Crime + Investigation®, BLAZE®, and COSMO across the UK, Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Germany, Italy, and Spain. At Hearst Networks EMEA, we share stories that matter and inspire and entertain viewers with hit franchises (The Curse of Oak Island, The First 48 and History’s Greatest Mysteries), and original commissions (The Hunt for Baltic Gold, Nameless Monsters, and The Royal Kill List). For more information, please visit: https://www.hearstnetworks.com/