If we told you one of the most effective marketing tools in South Africa lives right next to your ‘Braai Squad’ group chat, you’d probably laugh. But here we are.

WhatsApp – yes, that WhatsApp – is no longer just the place for gossip, memes, school reminders or blurry photos of your cousin’s new baby. It’s where business is happening. Quietly. Quickly. And very, very effectively.

With over 90% of South Africans on WhatsApp, it’s not just a messaging app. It’s a direct line to your customers – in their hands, in their language, and in their comfort zone.

So, why are more marketers whispering in your inbox instead of shouting from billboards?

Let’s break it down.

It’s personal – and people like personal

Unlike email or social media, WhatsApp feels intimate. A message pops up and it’s just you and the brand – no newsfeed, no spam folder. If done right, it feels more like a helpful nudge than a sales pitch.

✅ Great for: order updates, personalised deals, appointment reminders

⚠️ Just don’t overdo it. This is sacred space.

Everyone actually reads it

WhatsApp open rates? Around 98%. That’s not a typo. People read their WhatsApps. Email still shines when you need more depth, visuals, or detailed messaging. But when speed and simplicity matter, WhatsApp gets eyeballs fast.

✅ Perfect for: flash sales, RSVP reminders, “hey, you forgot something in your cart” messages

⚠️ Make it short and sharp – no one wants a novel in their notifications.

It’s cost-effective – and simple

If your budget can’t stretch to a 30-second TV spot or a viral stunt, WhatsApp is your friend. It’s accessible to startups and corporates alike. And withEverlytic’s AI Studio WhatsApp conversation tool you can drive traffic from emails, websites or social posts straight into a WhatsApp chat.

✅ Use it to: give support, make bookings, answer FAQs

⚠️ Just remember to get consent before sliding into those DMs.

It works effectively/great alongside other channels

Think of WhatsApp as the perfect wingman to your email or SMS strategy. Use email for detail and storytelling, SMS for urgency, and WhatsApp for casual, real-time engagement that feels more personal than promotional. Everlytic’s WhatsApp solution runs through their AI Studio, it’s designed to complement your broader comms mix seamlessly, So you can create smart, connected pieces across platforms without missing a beat..

✅ Think: a campaign that starts with a detailed email, follows up with a WhatsApp reminder, and seals the deal with an SMS promo code.

⚠️ Don’t duplicate content – each channel has its own tone and tempo.

Bottom line? WhatsApp isn’t the next big thing – it’s already here… so while everyone’s busy chasing the next viral moment, savvy businesses are having real conversations, solving real problems, and making real sales – all inside the most-used app in the country.

If you’re still treating WhatsApp like a side hustle, it might be time to bring it into the main marketing mix.

Want to keep it smart, simple and customer-first? Everlytic’s AI Studio featuring WhatsApp has all the features you need to get engaging with your customers – without being ‘that’ brand.

Louise Krog is Everlytic’s executive head of sales and marketing.