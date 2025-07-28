Kaya 959 managing director Colleen Louw is leaving after 18 months leading the station, effective end August 2025.

“It has been a tremendous honour to lead Kaya 959 during such a pivotal time in its evolution. I am sincerely grateful to the Board for the opportunity and for entrusting me with a brand that holds such deep cultural significance,” Louw said in a press release.

She added, “Today, Kaya 959 stands proudly at the heart of Gauteng’s black middle class — a deliberate and strategic positioning that has given the station a distinct competitive edge. Kaya 959 is far more than a radio station. It is a dynamic and influential voice in South African media, with a powerful connection to its audience and an important role in the national conversation. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved and complete confidence in the station’s future.”

Effective turnaround

Louw joined Kaya 959 in an effort to stabilise operations. Her mission was to reposition the brand and restore market confidence. “Her leadership and strategic focus led to an effective turnaround, resulting in a more streamlined and competitive product that has driven listenership growth and renewed interest from commercial partners,” the release noted.

Board chairperson Connie Molusi extended the board’s gratitude to Louw for her “commitment, expertise, and the sacrifices she made in service of the station whilst commuting between Cape Town and Johannesburg”.

Malusi said her impact was “significant and enduring” and that her counsel would always be welcome in the future.

Tiltmann steps in

“We have duly appointed David Tiltmann as acting managing executive and board representative of Kaya 959,” he said.

Tiltman is the current group chief executive officer of African Media Entertainment and brings more than 36 years of radio management experience to the role. The station’s leadership urges all staff and stakeholders to offer Tiltman their full cooperation and support as he steers Kaya 959 through this next period of growth and opportunity.

Prior to joining Kaya 959, Louw spent 14 years as CEO of KFM and CapeTalk in Cape Town, where she drove increases in audience share and commercial success.