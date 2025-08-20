Some of the most exciting ideas happen when two worlds collide. At this point of intersection, which we’ll call ‘X’, sparks fly, new possibilities emerge, and entire industries can shift.

This is the essence of the power of two: the magic that happens when distinct ideas, industries, or movements meet to create something unique. Finding your X can be the difference between being noticed and becoming unforgettable.

Here’s how some of the most powerful intersections are shaping innovation.

1. Brands X creators

The foundation of influencer marketing, where creators bring reach, trust, and relatability.

Brands X creators is the original interface for our industry, where creators bring reach, trust, and creative storytelling that brands can’t replicate alone. They know their audience inside out and can translate brand messages into authentic, relatable content.

Take KFC X Uncle Waffles. The brand strategically partnered with Uncle Waffles because her energy, image, and audience aligned with the brand’s youth market. And it worked! KFC’s interactive “Hack the Streets” campaign led to a 125% increase in sales and record-breaking sell-outs.

Many brands are also moving beyond the single-sponsor model, opting for creator collectives that offer more reach, voices, and creative angles in a single campaign. Jhene Nel, CRO at Nfinity Influencer, explains: “If you’re already collaborating with someone who shares your values and audience, you become a packaged solution for a brand looking to scale with authenticity.”

This dynamic played out beautifully in the OnePlus 12 campaign, where four notable photographers were invited to capture the natural beauty of Monterey Bay and Big Sur using the phone’s Hasselblad camera. Each creator brought a distinct style, and their audiences followed along on Instagram and YouTube, making the campaign a multi-creator success story.

2. Brands X fans

Co-creation with audiences to drive loyalty and customisation.

When your audience becomes a collaborator, engagement deepens and loyalty strengthens. As an example, Lego’s Ideas platform lets fans submit and vote on new set designs, some of which become official products. (On that note, be sure to check out and vote for South African Lindsay Swartbooi’s incredible Ndebele Tribe Hut Set.)

Another example is Nike’s By You programme, which allows users to use their own design choices to customise their very own sneakers, turning them into a personal statement.

Looking at these examples, one can see how people invest more in a brand, financially and emotionally, when they feel like they’re part of the process.

3. Brands X brands

Partnerships to reach shared or overlapping audiences.

Partnering with another brand can open the door to new customers and add unexpected value for existing ones. Take the Pick n Pay X FNB eBucks partnership, for example. Shoppers earn rewards for their spending, while both brands boost loyalty and share in the increased footfall. The early stages of this partnership already reflected a 20% increase in activity on Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick ‘n Pay’s ‘ASAP’ on-demand delivery service. When values align and audiences overlap, 1 + 1 can equal much more than 2.

4. Brands X sustainability

Joint action with purpose-driven organisations to align with values and impact.

Aligning with credible organisations can make a brand’s impact bigger than its product. The most successful purpose partnerships are authentic, measurable, and long-term.

A powerful example is The WWF Nedbank Green Trust, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 1990, the trust has invested over R300 million in 153 projects across South Africa, directly supporting 19 protected areas and catalysing several more.

Partnerships like these show how brands can connect their values to tangible environmental and social outcomes, building trust and loyalty while making a measurable difference.

5. Brands X music

Cultural resonance that connects

Music is a deeply personal cultural touchpoint. The Beat Goes On, a global research report by VML and Prism Sport+ Entertainment, found that music choice was more important to people’s self-identity than their religion, race, or age group.

For brands, music provides a window into the hearts and minds of a generation. Brands that invest in culturally relevant, data-led music partnerships will resonate more deeply, strengthen affinity, and turn fans into long-term advocates.

Live events remain the ultimate fan experience, and brands can own that space. Castle Lite’s Unlocks campaign created South Africa’s biggest hip-hop event by strategically tapping into the genre’s energy.

Stories X A moment in time

The best brands are prepared to activate their communities with a timely, well-orchestrated message that ignites a movement, and crystalises a moment in time. When Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon, Nike’s immediate release of the three simple words, “Winning heals everything” underpinned the drama of the French Open finals. Additionally, Astronomer hiring Gwyneth Paltrow after the kiss-cam scandal was on the money, and pure genius.

Finding your X

According to Nel: “The Power of Two is around co-creation at that interface where two things bump up against each other for the first time, often the spark of innovation.”

