The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Carol Ofori scores two nominations at the 2025 South African Voice Over Awards

Acclaimed radio personality and voice artist Carol Ofori has been nominated for two prestigious awards at the upcoming South African Voice Over Awards.

Shas been recognised in the Best Station Voice category for her work with the radio station 947. This nomination acknowledges her role in shaping the station’s sonic identity and creating a memorable brand voice.

In addition, Ofori has received a nomination for Best Audiobook Narration for her captivating performance in Roslyn Toerien’s compelling audiobook, ‘The Feathered 5’. The nomination highlights Carol’s skill in bringing the story to life and engaging listeners with her nuanced and emotive delivery.

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to be nominated for these two awards,” said Ofori. “Voice artistry is a passion of mine, and to have my work recognised by the industry in this way is a wonderful feeling. These nominations showcase the hard work and dedication I put into every project, and I’m deeply grateful to those who have supported me along the way.”

Thirteen in ME & Africa shortlisted for Next Creative Leaders 2025

The One Club for Creativity has announced 13 young creatives in the Middle East & Africa region who are among the 120 entrants from 30 countries who are shortlisted for Next Creative Leaders 2025, a free global competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise.

Celebrating its 10th year, Next Creative Leaders was created in partnership with The 3% Movement as the industry’s only free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women, non-binary, and trans creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

The South Africans chosen are:

Michelle Marais, creative director, Dentsu Creative, Cape Town

Jasmin Vandersteen, copywriter, and Zainab Mitha, art director (team), Joe Public, Durban

Lesego Molaudi, art director, Ogilvy South Africa, Capetown

NCL 2025 entries were judged by an esteemed jury of 39 top creatives from 21 countries. The complete NCL 2025 shortlist can be viewed here.

Effie Awards Gala tickets now available

Tickets for the 2025 Effie Awards Gala are now available. Taking place on the evening of Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, the Gala will honour the marketing campaigns that delivered measurable, business-building results — because you can’t fake real impact.

This year marks a record number of entries into the Effie Awards South Africa programme – a clear reflection of the industry’s commitment to marketing that delivers results. With so much exceptional work to recognise, the 2025 Gala promises to be a truly unmissable evening.

The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, SAB, Unilever, SPAR, GIB Insurance, and Investec, with communications support from Lobengula Advertising.

Tickets are now available for purchase via the official online portal here: 2025 Effie Awards Gala Tickets.

Eighty20 scoops two big accolades at the SA Loyalty Awards Eighty20, the data science and consumer strategy agency, has been recognised as the Best Data Loyalty Enablement Technology Vendor as well as the Best Loyalty Data Agency Vendor at the prestigious 2025 SA Loyalty Awards. Known for its innovative approach in harnessing data insights and delivering impactful loyalty strategies, these accolades highlight Eighty20’s commitment to driving customer engagement and loyalty for top brands across South Africa.

“Clients are increasingly in need of effective customer-centric strategies that can be executed through existing technology and quickly boost ROI. This has prompted the team to expand its technology capabilities and partner closely with business and technology teams to deliver innovative solutions,” says Steve Burnstone, CEO at Eighty20. Twyg Awards 2025 now nominations open Twyg is proud to open nominations for the 7th edition of the Sustainable Fashion Awards, an annual celebration of South Africa’s fashion pioneers who are designing for a better future. The awards recognise designers working at the intersection of style, sustainability, and social impact. Deadline for nominations is on 3 October. There are 10 categories, with the introduction of our first Pan-African award category: the Merchants on Long Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award. The winner of the Changemaker Award presented by Bash will receive R100 000. This Changemaker category is not open for nominations; instead, the winner will be selected from the winners of the other categories. Due to logistics, the Merchants on Long Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award is not eligible to be considered for the Changemaker Award. The recipient of the Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M also receives R100 000. “The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards honour the designers, brands and creatives who are using fashion as a tool for environmental and social change,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg. “We invite everyone to help us spotlight those working towards a fairer, slower, and more sustainable fashion system.” We are delighted to have Bash, Merchants on Long, Mohair South Africa, Polo South Africa and H&M as sponsors for our 2025 edition. To nominate simply complete and submit a nomination form online at Twyg. Awards ceremony will be held on 27 November 2025 in Cape Town. Meet the PRISMS Young Voices The Public Relations Institute of South Africa (PRISA) and PRISMS Young Voices committee have chosen their 2025 PRISMS Young Voices. Showcasing an exceptional group of emerging communicators and leaders who are well on their way to make a significant impact in the public relations industries across Africa. “A huge congratulations to each and every professional who sent through their application, and an even bigger congratulations to the selected young voices, I am excited and looking forward to the experience they will be receiving through the judging and mentorship process,” says Paul Reynell, PRISA deputy president and chief judge of the 2025 PRISMS Awards. Ashla Mogane, Junior campaign lead at Eclipse Communications, Johannesburg

Philani Mokoena, Senior Associate Architect – Digital, DNA Architects,Johannesburg

Thulisa Mvandaba, Public Relations Account Manager, Havas South Africa, Johannesburg

Themba Msibi, Public Relations Intern, Magna Carta, Johannesburg

Thando Xaba, Marketing Assistant (Faculty of Humanity) at the University Johannesburg, Johannesburg

Tinyiko Nkuna, Final-year BA Strategic Communication student at the University of Johannesburg

Malaika Ditabo, Media researcher at the City of Tshwane , Johannesburg

Rethabile Molehe, Third year student at the Vaal University of Technology, Free State

Bongiwe Mlambo, Final year student at the Durban University of Technology, Durban

Zemvelo Ndlovu, Head Research and Strategy at Brandscapers Africa, Johannesburg Brave Group named finalist eight times at the 2025 New Generation Awards Brave Group has been shortlisted seven times at this year’s New Generation Awards, reaffirming its place at the forefront of marketing innovation in South Africa. The finalists span categories including AI, integrated marketing, influencer marketing, technical innovation, and low-budget creativity, reflecting Brave’s ability to deliver across the full marketing spectrum. “Being recognised across such diverse categories is a testament to the power of integration. At Brave, we don’t see creative, digital, media, and data as silos. We see them as interconnected levers that, when pulled together, deliver disproportionate impact for clients. Essentially, our work is all about creating significant business value for our clients,” says Brave Group CEO, Musa Kalenga. Best Use of Technical Innovation – Sponsored by WesBank African Bank House of Brave Fashionable Banking African Bank House of Brave Neema Silent Walk Best Low Budget Campaign – Sponsored by Unilever South Africa African Bank House of Brave Neema Silent Walk Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency African Bank House of Brave Fashionable Banking Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency African Bank House of Brave Fashionable Banking Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign by an Agency FORGE Nedbank Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign FORGE Nedbank Nedbank Indalo Fund First annual South African Fashion Awards announced

Republic Africa, in partnership with the internationally acclaimed World Fashion Awards, have announced the launch of the 1st Annual South Africa Fashion Awards set to take place on Saturday, 4th October 2025 at the Hotel Sky, Sandton. The World Fashion Awards has long been regarded as the ultimate voice in global fashion, celebrating excellence, creativity, and innovation from designers, models, influencers, and creatives worldwide. With a history of spotlighting the industry’s finest talent across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, its arrival in Africa marks a historic expansion — with South Africa chosen as the first stop on the continent. The South Africa Fashion Awards 2025 will not only showcase the very best of South African style, but also serve a greater cause. This year’s ceremony will be in aid of the Diamond Children’s Foundation, raising awareness and support for homeless children across South Africa. Pick n Pay celebrates loyalty wins at the 2025 South African Loyalty Awards Pick n Pay has been reaffirmed its leadership in loyalty innovation by winning multiple accolades at the prestigious 2025 South African Loyalty Awards, including a top category win and several commendations across key campaign and data categories. The retailer’s wins reflect its deep commitment to delivering value-driven, customer-first loyalty experiences that resonate with millions of South Africans. The retailer’s Burger Friday with FNB eBucks campaign took home the coveted award for Best Short-Term Loyalty Marketing Campaign, while its Smart Shopper Price Palooza campaign earned two Highly Commended honours, for the same category and for Best Use of Multi-Channel Loyalty Communication/Engagement. In addition, the Burger Friday campaign received a Commended nod in the Best Strategic Use of Data Analytics/CRM Applications category.

Update your Bookmarks rankings

The highly anticipated Bookmarks Digital Rankings will be announced later this year, recognising the agencies and brands that have consistently delivered award-winning digital work. In the meantime, this year’s Bookmarks’ winners are encouraged to log on to the Bookmarks entry portal to update their credits, ensuring that every contributor is recognised for their role in these achievements.

The Bookmark Awards remain a vital platform for recognising and fostering growth in the digital industry, inspiring both established and emerging talents to reach new creative heights. The Bookmarks Digital Rankings aims to be an extension of this, continuing the IAB South Africa and Bookmark Awards’ commitment to digital excellence.