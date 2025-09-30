[PARTNER CONTENT] With gender-based violence (GBV) at crisis levels in South Africa, Dentsu Creative South Africa, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), and creative studio Make Reign have launched a nationwide, crowd-sourced campaign that turns solidarity into action. This purpose-driven initiative combines creativity and impact to mobilise citizens in the fight against gender-based violence.

POWA is a pioneering South African non-profit organisation that has been supporting and advocating for survivors of domestic violence and other forms of GBV since 1979. Through its network of shelters, counselling services, legal support, and advocacy programmes, POWA works to protect women’s rights, empower survivors, and challenge the societal norms that perpetuate abuse.

Drawing on POWA’s expertise and dedication, the campaign brings their work to life in a bold, public way.

Unity and shared purpose

At the centre of this campaign is a reimagined POWA logo, where the letter ‘O’ becomes a living symbol of solidarity, built collectively by individuals who contribute to the cause.

Through a dedicated, user-friendly microsite, supporters can create their personalised symbol, which is then integrated into the logo’s ‘O’, forming a powerful visual representation of unity and shared purpose. This logo redesign is a movement, giving voice, form, and visibility to the collective fight against abuse.

Upon donating, supporters receive a downloadable version of their unique symbol, which is a badge of commitment to ending violence against women. Each person is encouraged to share their symbol on social media using the hashtags #CreateAndDonate and #MyPOWASymbol, helping to grow the movement and inspire further action across digital platforms.

“As an agency, we believe in the responsibility to use creativity for real-world change,” said Natalie Wilson, managing director at Dentsu Creative SA. “This campaign with POWA transforms passive awareness into active participation, where every person becomes a visible part of the resistance against gender-based violence.”

More than awareness

For POWA, the campaign is about far more than awareness.

As executive director Fatima Shaik explains: “This campaign is a lifeline, showing every survivor that they are not invisible, not forgotten, and never alone. Each symbol shouts a message of defiance against abuse, ignites hope where it has been dimmed, and fuels the unstoppable power to heal and rise.”

The digital experience, developed by Make Reign, ensures that every interaction leaves a lasting mark not only on the logo but also on the collective conscience of the nation. The campaign microsite is now live at https://createanddonate.powa.co.za/. All South Africans are encouraged to visit, donate, create their symbol, and share it to keep the conversation alive and the impact growing.

