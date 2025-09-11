Let’s begin with some staggering statistics: Global podcast ad revenue topped US $4 billion in 2024 and is on track to pass US $5.5 billion by 2027. That’s the global picture. Closer to home, the momentum feels more urgent: nine out of 10 South Africans with internet access already listen to podcasts.

Most of them (61%) are between 18 and 34, a cohort marketers often label as “hard to reach”. They’re not hard to reach at all. They’re just not hanging around traditional media spaces anymore. They’ve shifted to formats that feel personal, mobile and available on their own terms.

And if you didn’t think “sisters are doing it for themselves”, they are. Spotify data shows a 273% rise in listenership of woman-hosted podcasts in South Africa since 2019. While women still face underrepresentation as hosts, their growing presence marks audience desire for diverse perspectives.

Where opportunity lies

But there’s a uniquely South African twist. Data costs remain a huge stumbling block for many households. And here’s where the opportunity lies. WhatsApp is used by 93% of South Africans, making it a powerful platform to unlock mass listenership by sending episodes as compressed audio or voice notes. With 1GB of data costing R55 – R100, that removes a monumental barrier to entry.

Pair that with the ability to download over Wi-Fi and listen later, podcasting becomes easier to access and share. Crucially, it extends reach into communities who are often underserved by traditional media, expanding inclusion and ensuring that content isn’t limited to a single demographic or hamstrung by geography.

The clincher

And here’s the clincher: the average podcast listener gives 20 – 40 minutes of focused attention per episode. Think about that. In a world of distracted scrolling and two-second ads, that’s unheard of. A single recording can proliferate into a PR story, a LinkedIn post, a team training tool. It’s not just marketing, it’s a trust engine.

Add to that Nielsen’s findings – 56% of listeners notice sponsorships and 52% act on them. That’s gold dust for brands and a solid indicator that podcasts aren’t passively consumed.

South Africa’s podcast space is still wide open. Unlike the US or Europe, there’s no saturation point yet. This means brands who step in early don’t just join the conversation, they can own the narrative of their category.

Sam Swaine is a communications strategist, journalist and founder of Audibly, a full-service specialist podcast agency.