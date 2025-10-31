Adjudication for the first round of funding applications for the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has finished. The DNTF is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

“My fellow adjudicators and I dedicated extensive time and effort to critically evaluate how well the applicants’ projects aligned with the Fund’s goals for digital transformation,” said Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, member of the adjudication committee.

The Fund – which provides project‑based grants and capacity‑building to help South African publishers strengthen digital operations, diversify revenue streams, and enhance sustainability – received 164 applications amounting to nearly R163 million in total. R10.7 million available for this first round.

Ultimately, 23 projects were recommended for funding. The selected projects include thirteen in the Build tier, eight in Grow, and two in Engage. This distribution reflects the Fund’s aim to balance foundational digital infrastructure, growth-stage innovation, and sector-wide engagement.

“As the digital landscape evolves and AI reshapes content consumption, this fund provides essential support for independent publishers. It helps them adapt and innovate, ensuring their sustainability and continued role in public-interest journalism. This initiative directly addresses the urgent need for a digital-first transformation, empowering newsrooms to build robust online operations and diversify revenue streams,” Zwane-Siguqa said.

The Adjudication Committee’s recommendations will now move through the final governance process. The Committee’s report will be presented for Board ratification on 10–11 November. Contracting will take place from 12 November to 7 December. Each successful grantee will receive support through training, capacity-building, and monitoring and evaluation programmes.