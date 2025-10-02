Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener, season two, premiers on the HISTORY Channel Africa (DStv 186) this week Friday. The two-part documentary series will uncover details around two of South Africa’s most captivating historical crimes.

True crime has become an incredibly powerful genre globally and in South Africa. It’s no wonder then that the first instalment of Great African Crimes was the HISTORY Channel Africa’s top primetime TX in 2024.

Award-winning investigative journalist and true-crime author Mandy Wiener – who returns to host the second season – believes part of the reason for the show’s success is because people are intrigued by crime stories, especially when they’re close to home.

She says, “I think it’s human nature that people are fascinated by criminal minds because they think differently. Many of the crimes that grip people also have an element of drama, espionage and emotion attached, so it takes the viewer on a journey.”

Shocked society

The first episode looks at the case of South Africa’s first unrecorded serial killer, Pierre Basson, which dates back to the early 1900’s. He was linked to as many as nine separate murders tied to insurance fraud.

The second episode will delve into the case of the only white woman put to death for murder in the Cape Colony during the 18th century. Maria Mouton was executed after being found guilty of murdering her husband with the help of two enslaved people. But what emerged during her trial shocked society at the time.

In season 2 Great African Crimes, Wiener travels to the scene of the crime to piece together each case. Despite having reported on crime for more than two decades, she admits that certain places made an impact during filming.

‘Chilling’ crime

“When I was in the torture chamber at The Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town telling the story of Maria Mouton, it was chilling to think about what happened in that room centuries ago. I could feel it in my bones.”

Fortunately, Wiener says it’s easier to clear your head from the grizzly details of historic crimes than it is with more current crimes.

The documentary series, produced by The Schultz Creative, goes beyond dissecting the crime. Each episode unpacks the history, culture, and context of the era, revealing the bigger story behind the case itself. This meant that there was extensive research done for each episode.

The production team poured over historical records and interviewed several experts to paint a clear picture of both the crime and life at the time of each crime. “For one of the crimes we even found a ninth generational family member who shared interesting insights into the victim,” explains Wiener.

Buried history

Great African Crimes season one was so well received by HISTORY Channel Africa viewers last year that the channel took the decision to expand on it and include two episodes this season.

Of season two Wiener says, “Viewers can expect deeper research, richer detail, and more compelling interviews. These aren’t stories that you’ve seen on every true-crime list. They are buried pieces of history so digging them up feels a bit like unearthing time capsules.”

So how were the two historic cases chosen? They were handpicked by the HISTORY Channel Africa and The Schultz Creative, for their production value, intrigue, and degree of mystery. Wiener adds, “Both are gripping, layered narratives that blend history, crime, and human drama into compelling storytelling.”

Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener season two airs on the HISTORY Channel, DStv 186, on Friday 3 October at 21h05.