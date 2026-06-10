Over time, what I have seen, experienced, and learnt, alongside some of the most brilliant teams across our region, is that recognition is not the story.

The real story is why certain work keeps showing up.

Because it is not just creative, although that remains a constant. It is work that works.

And that consistency, across markets, across disciplines, and increasingly on the biggest stages, including our recent performance at the Pitcher Awards, comes from something very different to what our industry often celebrates.

And the more of it you see, the clearer that difference becomes.

Seeing everything raises the bar

I spend a lot of time looking at work from across Africa; in judging rooms, in markets, and alongside our own teams. And one thing becomes very clear very quickly.

Good work is everywhere. Work that works is not.

A lot of work is visually compelling but does not hold up in the real world.

A lot is beautifully executed but could exist anywhere. And a lot is designed to be noticed, rather than to do anything meaningful.

The work that stands out operates at a different level.

It is grounded in real insight.

It is specific to the market it serves.

And most importantly, it does something; it shifts behaviour, changes perception, or drives measurable results.

That is a very different bar.

Africa does not tolerate fake relevance

One of the clearest lessons from across the continent is how often work loses its sense of place. It borrows global cues, global language, global thinking and in doing so, it loses its connection to people.

Because Africa is not one market. It is complex, diverse, and deeply contextual.

You cannot centralise understanding here. You must build it where it lives.

The strongest work reflects that reality. It is not global work adapted for Africa.

It is work born here.

It is:

Built from cultural truth

Rooted in real behaviours

Designed for the environments it exists in

We are seeing this more in markets like Mozambique, where the work being recognised, including Grand Prix level campaigns, is unmistakably local in its thinking and execution.

That is what gives it both impact and longevity.

The work reflects the relationship behind it

Another pattern becomes clear, both in judging rooms and in the work itself; the role of partnership.

The strongest work is rarely the result of a purely transactional relationship. It comes from:

• Shared ambition

• Open dialogue

• A genuine commitment to solving problems together

Those dynamic changes the outcome. You see it in work that delivers across multiple dimensions:

Strong, distinctive ideas

Effective use of media

Measurable business impact

That combination is difficult to manufacture. It reflects how teams and clients work together long before the work reaches the market.

There are no silos in work that works

Our industry is still often structured in silos. Creative sits in one place. Media in another. Data somewhere else entirely. But the work that works does not follow those lines. It exists in the intersection of all three:

Ideas informed by real insight

Scaled intelligently through media

Refined continuously through data

This is not a future state. It is already how the most effective work is being built.

And increasingly, it is the only way to create ideas that hold up both creatively and commercially.

Consistency is the real measure

Recently, we were again named Network of the Year at the Pitcher Awards, with Grand Prix recognition and multiple markets contributing to that result.

I am proud of that. But what matters more is what it represents. Recognition at that level is not built on a single campaign, or a single dimension of creativity.

The work is being recognised across the full spectrum, from creative excellence to media, cultural insight, integration, and measurable business impact.

It is the result of work that works; repeatedly, across markets, across disciplines, and across very different challenges.

That level of consistency does not come from individual brilliance.

It comes from systems:

Strong creative and strategic leadership

Deep, long term client partnerships

Integrated use of media, data, and creativity

And a structure that stays close to the markets we serve

It comes from building a network, not a centre, where talent is distributed, ideas are shaped locally, and excellence is connected rather than concentrated.

What Africa demands

If there is one thing Africa makes clear, it is this:

You cannot separate creativity from effectiveness.

You cannot separate media from the idea.

And you cannot understand this market from a distance.

Most importantly, you cannot do it alone. Real partnership between teams, clients and markets is what allows the work to evolve, improve, and deliver impact.

A shift in African creativity

What we are seeing is not just progress. It is a shift in what African creativity looks like. Work that is more locally fluent, more commercially accountable, and more culturally powerful and increasingly, more competitive on any global stage.

What separates good from effective

There is nothing wrong with good work. But good is often where things stop.

What matters is work that:

Belongs in the market it is made for

Does something meaningful

And stands up beyond the idea itself

That is a higher bar. And the more you see across markets, across categories, across levels of maturity, the more obvious that difference becomes. The challenge is not to produce more work. It is to produce work that works.

Dawn Rowlands is CEO of dentsu Africa. She has been responsible for the growth of the African network, expanding the footprint in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania taking dentsu Africa from 5 owned markets to 11. Dentsu Africa now has offices in Mozambique, Zambia, Uganda, Senegal, Cameroon and Ivory Coast. She has been strategic in expanding dentsu’s vision.