When a microphone gets shoved in your face outside the Ghana Revenue Authority and a journalist fires hostile questions as a crowd gathers, your body reacts before your brain does. Cortisol spikes. Your jaw tightens. Words become weapons or shields depending on what you choose in the next three seconds.

Now imagine that same confrontation replayed indefinitely on Twitter/X, chopped into clips, stitched with commentary, and trending under a hashtag you cannot control. Welcome to the dual battlefield of modern public relations in Ghana — where a crisis begins on the pavement and lives forever in the cloud.

The question this article asks is deceptively simple: how does a PR manager’s attitude — their emotional orientation, communicative posture, and decision-making frame — shift as provocation escalates, and does that shift differ depending on whether the provocation is happening in person or online?

Drawing on communication theory, crisis PR practice, and observable patterns from Ghana’s media landscape, this piece maps that trajectory and offers lessons for practitioners navigating both spaces.

The two arenas of provocation

Physical space — press conferences, community durbars, Parliamentary committee rooms, broadcast studios — has always been the traditional domain of crisis communication. In Ghana, where oral tradition gives public confrontation a culturally charged weight, the physical encounter carries particular intensity. A PR manager facing an angry community in Obuasi after an environmental incident, or a spokesperson at an Accra press briefing during a banking crisis, is performing credibility in real time with no edit button.

Digital space — X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp public groups — operates by entirely different physics. Provocation here is asynchronous, anonymous, aggregate, and permanent. A single poorly worded post by a Ghanaian corporate account can generate thousands of replies within hours, pulling in voices from the diaspora, the political class, and ordinary citizens simultaneously. The crisis manager’s attitude is tested not once but in rolling waves.

In Ghana, a crisis begins on the pavement and lives forever in the cloud.

What Ghana offers that makes it a particularly instructive case is the convergence of these two arenas in a compressed media ecosystem. Radio stations live-tweet their own vox pops. Parliamentary debates are clipped and circulated before the session ends. The physical and digital are not separate theatres — they are one continuous performance space.

The attitude trajectory: Four tages

Research in communication psychology and crisis PR — including work examining how employee perceptions of organisational integrity shape external messaging (Tandoh & Darko, forthcoming) — suggests that practitioner attitude under provocation follows a broadly predictable arc, modulated by the medium:

Stage 1 — Composure (low provocation)

In the opening moments of a crisis encounter, trained PR professionals operate from a position of studied calm. In physical settings this looks like controlled body language, measured pace, and deliberate word choice. Online, it manifests as templated holding statements and acknowledgement posts. Attitude here is essentially managerial — task-focused, protocol-driven, and outward-facing. In Ghana this stage is often brief. The media environment is combative, audiences are vocal, and institutional trust is already fragile in many sectors. Composure can read as evasiveness.

Stage 2 — Defensive pivot (moderate provocation)

As questions sharpen or social media sentiment turns hostile, attitude shifts from proactive messaging to active defence. The practitioner begins filtering responses through a legal-reputational lens — what can be said without creating liability, what must be denied, what can be deflected. In physical encounters, this manifests as repetition of key messages, redirection, and appeals to process (“that matter is before the courts”). Online, it is shorter sentences, slower response intervals, and strategic silence on specific threads.

Ghana-specific pressure points amplify this stage. Political polarisation means that corporate crises frequently get captured by partisan narratives. A crisis at a state-owned enterprise, for instance, quickly becomes not just about the institution but about the government of the day. The PR manager’s attitude becomes less about the crisis itself and more about managing the political temperature around it.

Stage 3 — Reactive drift (high provocation)

This is the danger zone. When provocation escalates — a hostile crowd outside the gates, a trending hashtag that has been picked up by opposition politicians, a video that has gone viral — attitude begins to drift from strategy into reaction. Language becomes sharper, responses become personal, and the practitioner begins engaging specific provocateurs rather than the broader audience.

Several Ghanaian case examples illustrate this pattern: corporate spokespersons engaging individual Twitter critics directly, organisations issuing statements that name hostile journalists, or executives making off-script remarks at press briefings that contradict the prepared position. The drift is not a character failure — it is a physiological and psychological response to sustained threat. But it is, in almost every documented case, the moment a manageable crisis becomes a reputational emergency.

Reactive drift is not a character failure — it is a physiological response to sustained threat. But it is the moment a manageable crisis becomes a reputational emergency.

Stage 4 — Recovery or rupture

The final stage is a fork. Practitioners who recognise the drift and recalibrate — through a pause, a team intervention, or a deliberate return to core messaging — can recover composure and move the narrative. Those who do not either rupture entirely (the ill-advised late-night post, the on-camera outburst) or fall into managed silence, which in Ghana’s high-context communication culture is often read as guilt.

Physical vs. digital: The key differences

The trajectory described above is broadly consistent across both arenas, but the speed, visibility, and permanence differ significantly:

Physical provocation is bounded by time and space. When a press conference ends, the immediate confrontation ends. Digital provocation has no natural close — it resurfaces with every share, every new comment, every anniversary.

Physical audiences are local; digital audiences are global and multi-generational. A Ghanaian practitioner managing a crisis online must simultaneously address the Accra business community, the activist diaspora in London, and government stakeholders watching the feed.

Physical responses are ephemeral unless recorded; digital responses are permanent records. Stage 3 drift in a physical encounter may be forgiven or forgotten. The same drift in a tweet is archived.

Digital space rewards speed; physical space rewards authority. The pressure to respond quickly online pushes practitioners toward Stage 2 and 3 responses before deliberation is possible.

Five lessons for Ghanaian PR practitioners

Based on this trajectory mapping, the following recommendations emerge for practitioners operating in Ghana’s dual-arena crisis environment:

Train for drift, not just messaging. Most PR training focuses on what to say. Equally important is training practitioners to recognise Stage 3 onset in themselves — the tightening of tone, the urge to personalise — and interrupt it before it reaches the public.

Most PR training focuses on what to say. Equally important is training practitioners to recognise Stage 3 onset in themselves — the tightening of tone, the urge to personalise — and interrupt it before it reaches the public. Designate a digital observer. During physical crisis encounters, a separate team member should be monitoring and managing the digital response in real time. The person in the room cannot simultaneously manage both arenas without attitude bleed.

During physical crisis encounters, a separate team member should be monitoring and managing the digital response in real time. The person in the room cannot simultaneously manage both arenas without attitude bleed. Respect Ghana’s oral culture online. Ghanaian audiences respond to voice, warmth, and directness. Overly corporate digital responses — dense, legalistic, impersonal — fail to match audience expectations and read as evasive. Tone matching is a crisis skill.

Ghanaian audiences respond to voice, warmth, and directness. Overly corporate digital responses — dense, legalistic, impersonal — fail to match audience expectations and read as evasive. Tone matching is a crisis skill. Build attitude resilience before the crisis arrives. Organisations with strong internal cultures — where employees genuinely perceive the institution as credible and ethical — produce spokespersons who communicate with authenticity rather than performance. As noted in prior research on employee perceptions of CSR and corporate image (Tandoh & Darko, forthcoming), internal alignment is a precondition for external credibility.

Organisations with strong internal cultures — where employees genuinely perceive the institution as credible and ethical — produce spokespersons who communicate with authenticity rather than performance. As noted in prior research on employee perceptions of CSR and corporate image (Tandoh & Darko, forthcoming), internal alignment is a precondition for external credibility. Define the silence strategy. Silence is not neutral in Ghana. It must be deliberate, communicated (“we are reviewing and will respond by [time]”), and consistently maintained. Unplanned silence in Stage 3 or 4 triggers speculation that compounds the original crisis.

Conclusion

From the heckler at the gates to the hashtag trending at 2 a.m., the provocation landscape for Ghana’s PR professionals has never been more complex or more consequential. The attitude of the crisis manager — not just the message — is now a reputation asset or liability. Understanding where you are on that trajectory, and having the self-awareness and organisational support to recalibrate before Stage 3 becomes Stage 4, may be the most important crisis management skill of this decade.

The pavement and the cloud are one arena now. Practitioner readiness must match that reality.

Rexford Adjei Darko is a communications & public relations practitioner in Udon Thani, Thailand.

References

Tandoh, I. & Darko, R. A. (forthcoming). The mirror within: How employee perceptions of CSR practices shape corporate image across Ghana’s energy, telecommunications, and transport sectors. Journal of Corporate and Management Studies (JOCMAS).

Coombs, W. T. (2019). Ongoing crisis communication: Planning, managing, and responding (5th ed.). SAGE Publications.

Benoit, W. L. (1997). Image repair discourse and crisis communication. Public Relations Review, 23(2), 177–186.

Frimpong, K. & Owusu-Frimpong, N. (2021). Stakeholder trust and institutional communication in Ghana: Navigating public accountability in transitional media environments. African Journal of Communication Studies, 14(1), 45–63.