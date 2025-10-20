Lisa MacLeod has been appointed Chair of the Board of Industry Advisors and Mentors for the Journalism Innovation and Leadership Programme (JILeaders) at the University of Lancashire.

With more than two decades of international experience spanning editorial, product and business transformation, she previously held senior management roles at the Financial Times (UK), Business Day and Sunday Times (South Africa), and Media24 (South Africa), and served on the board of the World Editors’ Forum and as Vice-President of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The announcement was made during a dinner celebrating the fifth anniversary of the pioneering postgraduate programme, which coincided with the University’s Founder’s Month – marking 197 years since its establishment as the Institution for the Diffusion of Knowledge.

MacLeod, director at FT Strategies, the Financial Times’ strategy consulting business, has been a Leader in Residence at the University and a founding member of the JILeaders Board of Industry Advisors and Mentors since the programme’s launch in January 2021.

Powerful community of practice

Accepting the role, MacLeod said: “It’s been inspiring to watch this programme grow from an ambitious idea into a powerful community of practice that’s redefining what leadership in journalism looks like. The challenges we face in the media industry are immense – but so are the possibilities. I’ve loved working on the programme and I’m honoured to continue with François and the Media Innovation Studio team to equip the next generation of leaders to build a more sustainable, trusted, and future-focused news industry.”

Developed and led by Dr François Nel within the Media Innovation Studio, the Journalism Innovation and Leadership Programme provides a part-time, distance-learning, applied-learning pathway from Postgraduate Certificate through to MA and PhD by Portfolio.

Over its first five years, it has supported newsroom innovators and executives from more than 20 countries across five continents, equipping them with the competencies, confidence, and connections to lead purposeful change.

Insight, generosity and integrity

“Lisa has been part of this journey from the very beginning,” said Dr François Nel, founding director of the Journalism Innovation and Leadership Programme. “Her insight, generosity, and integrity have helped shape the collaborative spirit of this global learning community. As Chair, she will continue to help us challenge convention and champion innovation with impact.”

Professor Peter Lloyd, Dean of the School of Arts and Media, added, “Lisa is among the most accomplished and forward-thinking media leaders of her generation. Her appointment as Chair reflects our ambition to connect academic excellence with real-world newsroom leadership in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.”

The Board of Industry Advisors and Mentors brings together senior executives from across the international media ecosystem, including from supporting partners Arc XP (Washington Post) – a Gold Sponsor – FT Strategies, Bright Sites, Tickaroo, Media Lab Jordan, Chrysalis Transformations, and the Journalists’ Charity, which together provide mentorship, sponsorship, and applied learning opportunities for participants worldwide.

Now entering its sixth cohort, the Journalism Innovation and Leadership Programme continues to build on a proud tradition – as part of the oldest university journalism programme in England, one that “has never stood still”.

The University of Lancashire’s journalism courses are ranked first in the UK for student satisfaction, second for Journalism in the Daily Mail University Guide 2025, and fourth in The Guardian University Guide 2025.

Applications are now open for the next cohort of the Journalism Innovation and Leadership Programme, scheduled to commence in January 2026.

