The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Rogerwilco sweeps 2025 Assegai Awards with 16 wins, including coveted Best in Class honour

Africa’s largest B Corp-certified digital agency, Rogerwilco, has affirmed its position as a powerhouse of creative excellence, taking home 16 awards at the prestigious 2025 Assegai Awards hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA). The agency achieved a perfect sweep, with every single entry winning recognition across multiple categories.

The haul included five Gold, four Silver and four Bronze awards, two Leader awards and the esteemed Zinthatu Award for Best in Class, which recognises agencies that consistently deliver outstanding work year after year.

“This is an incredible result for our team and clients,” said Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco. “To walk away with 16 awards, and have every entry recognised, validates our approach of combining strategic thinking with creative innovation. Most importantly, it demonstrates that work which drives measurable business impact can also be beautifully crafted and emotionally compelling.”

5 Gold Awards: Stellenbosch Business School’s Generative Engine Optimisation Campaign

3 Silver Awards and 1 Bronze Award: Africa Check’s AI Fact Checker for the 2024 General Election

3 Bronze Awards and 2 Leader Awards: Momentum Health’s Bruised Ego Campaign



Lobengula Advertising proves the importance of employee marketing with winning five Assegai Awards

After a spectacular night of celebration at the Assegai awards, Lobengula Advertising walked away with five major wins: three Golds, one Silver and one Bronze, marking its most successful awards performance to date with its founding client, Standard Bank.

Brenda Khumalo, founder and managing director, says “These awards come at a time when organisations lose some of their talented employees due to disengagement, low morale and a misalignment in working towards the vision, what we’ve won over is employee advocacy for our client, Standard Bank.”

The agency’s award-winning work was centred on meaningful internal content designed to unite teams, simplify complex business narratives, spark two-way engagement, and ultimately drive employee advocacy.

The winning categories for Lobengula for their Standard Bank client partner:

Channel Email – Achieva News Live Emailer – Gold Assegai Award

Special-Customer Acquisition Campaign- Achieva News Campaign – Gold Assegai Awards

Special-Branded Content – Achieva News – Gold Assegai Award

Special- Branded Content – Blue Squad – Silver Assegai Award

Special-Branded Content – All Winners Win – Bronze Assegai Award