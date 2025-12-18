It’s time for the media industry to take a well-deserved break after a challenging but interesting year in the media business.

And while we hope you’re chilling on the beach (or with Netflix) or relaxing at home and reading a book or cooking up a storm and entertaining, should you miss our media business, here are our five issue of The Media magazine in 2025 all in one place.

Just in case you feel like catching up with what South Africa’s media professionals had to say this past year.

The Media: What we need to know in 2025

Our first issue of 2025 is a look at what we need to be aware of as we navigate the technology, the services, the creativity, and the financial markets driving this crazy world right now. We asked contributors to share what they think will be important, and canvassed the views of our audience on what we need to know. Thank you all for sharing your insights, your foresight and your knowledge.

The Media: The Business of The Media

In this issue of The Media, which focuses on the business of the media, our contributors share their insights into South Africa’s media outlook. Ruthlessly honest, but cautiously optimistic, we are, as Park Advertising’s Chris Botha says, “making lemonade out of lemons”.

The Media: The Business of The Media

The Media: Women in The Media – On top of their game

One thing is crystal clear: mentorship and sponsorship of young women entering the media profession is absolutely vital. From journalism and media owners to media agencies and on to creative advertising shops, mentoring is where the magic of empowerment begins. Thank you to our contributors and our commercial partners for once more making this issue of Women in The Media one to be proud of. Your stories are a powerful reminder the power lies in collective action.

The Media: MOST Awards Magazine 2025 – Excellence, unwrapped

That the media industry globally is in turmoil is not in doubt. Neither is the fact that the media sector is the ultimate survivor. That truth is borne out by the results of the 2025 MOST Awards Survey, powered by you, South Africa’s media professionals working on the frontline to survive, adapt and thrive … despite the challenges. The MOST rankings provide “insight into what drives value in relationships today”.

The Media: The sounds of connection (Telkom Radio Awards special issue)

Our special Telkom Radio Awards edition of The Media magazine celebrated radio. From what our contributors are saying, convergence and integration are key to radio’s sustainability, and it’s something they’re all managing…along with the ongoing reckoning with artificial intelligence, of course. The winners in this year’s Telkom Radio Awards are innovating, experimenting, executing and ensuring radio will not go the way of MTV. And that next year’s awards will reveal the results of this exceptional output. Congratulations to all the winners. And thank you to our contributors. You are all stars in our book.