Watching the sunrise over the dune in Sodwana Bay is a special kind of magic during #Ramadan. I’ve had a week of it with those #EpsteinFiles consuming my newsfeed and my thoughts to the point of nightmares. So I’m glad it’s Friday and that I don’t have to open Insta again until Monday. Remember when Instagram was just a place for pretty pictures? We were conned.

I’m Tonya Khoury and I’m used to checking headlines for fake news or manipulation. In fact, I read the news so you don’t have to. I struggled this week to discern fact from fiction.

I mean firstly look at these headlines and tell me which one is not true:

Russia found a cure for cancer. There is proof of Bill Gates planned a pandemic and he has since pulled out of all his public duties. Michael Jackson wasn’t a predator, he was a child protector. Obama confirmed there are aliens we just haven’t made contact yet. Disgraced and former Prince Andrew was arrested yesterday on his 66th birthday for sharing state secrets with Epstein.

Did you find the red herring? There wasn’t one. All of this made mainstream media. I know! Now people are really going to call me a conspiracy theorist. I think that term should be banned. There are no conspiracies, just unproven rumours.

I had to stop, I had to step away because what they are doing to us is hugely manipulative. Firstly, there is too much data, dropping three million files on a public vying for a witch hunt created chaos. They know that. Some of us scrambled to read and it was frustrating to see the level of redaction and the lack of substance to so many of those mails.

#Napalm in the morning #RIPRobertDuvall

This created confusion, panic if you like, as we tried to make sense of the most wretched crime we have not witnessed. I found myself looking at pictures of eight-year-olds.

After the twentieth file, I wanted more information. And so we get dragged deeper into this darkness, almost groomed if we stay. Either we are meant to step away and say it’s “too much”, and it is or we are meant to go crazy trying to work out who’s guilty and what happened.

Both ways result in nothing. We are not the cops, we are not the FBI. Who are we to dissect three million documents and make sense of them? Aren’t the FBI getting paid? And you want me to talk about #SONA? Ha! I love the smell of napalm in the morning. #RIPRobertDuvall

I can’t even try to talk about the rehashed, regurgitated, recycled rubbish called the State of the Nation Address. Not after Pemmy Mojadina, the woman dressed like a carnival, told us that we have a 400-billion-rand water problem. Why is Cyril still here?

#Tsek, man

The bloody liars got up and told us all how the GNU is working. What? How is it working exactly? You just dumped a R400-billion-rand problem in my lap that is so critical it literally means life and death and you want us to pat you on the back? Aren’t you guys getting paid? Hello! Who’s going to work here? You might as well work for the FBI! Tsek man.

Well, I know my job and if I don’t dissect #SONA, no matter how appalling it is, I haven’t fulfilled my obligation to you, dear reader. So, unlike the FBI, here it is, the BS you’ve been waiting for.

The president deployed the army, allegedly to fight crime in areas that have high crime. We were happy, we also seem to have forgotten that the big-ticket item these elections is immigration, and ta da, the soldiers are already in the hotspots to pull an South African version of ICE on our African brothers and sisters.

Oh, you thought, they cared about crime? Bless, no friend, they care about votes and R400-billion-rand slush funds. The rest was rubbish. I mean yes, the Prez told us that 14 million cattle we will be inoculated because unJumping John didn’t do his work, he could apply to the FBI but as for the rest, Cupcake dumped the fourth industrial revolution rhetoric for a green economy, insert eye roll here!

#G20 is over, fam

GBV had no mention of funding, armies or urgency for that matter. The #G20 is over fam, no need to worry about dead women and raped babies. Call the FBI!

There was a bucket load of news locally. There was a Molana gunned down in Cape Town on the first night of Ramadan. There was a gold rush in Springs where people crawled on their hands and knees clawing the earth for treasure.

We watched Amber Hughes in court and with the strangest accent she told us how she raped and drowned the four year old because she wanted to save her. She showed no emotion as she described the heinous act.

I have a question: Why do we have live cameras in the court room for season 452 of the #SenzoTrial but we don’t get to see this child predator’s testimony in full? It makes my skin crawl, that a woman could do anything but love a four-year-old is unfathomable to me. But that’s our reality, isn’t it?

#MadlangaCommission

There are #GhislaineMaxwells everywhere and the FBI are on lunch. This abuse of children is so out of hand that we are still sifting through bits of emails obliterated by a large marker pen trying to save some kids or at least make sense of it. We’re cute and mute.

And then this story: Two women were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after bringing their deceased grandmother’s body to a Capitec Bank branch to protest a funeral cover dispute. Imagine being arrested for trying to bury your nana. This place is crazy.

It gets more worrying: Robert Mugabe’s son is living in South Africa, that’s not the shocker. He shot and killed his gardener and is under arrest. I don’t make this stuff up.

It wouldn’t be an Acumen Media report if I didn’t cover the courts. The #MadlangaComission droned on and on as #Sibiya read his 90-page statement; he was exhausted from all that reading and then the questions came and he got skewered.

About the #BBL

He claims that there is an orchestrated plot to discredit and remove him from the police service. He said that murder accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala paid for General Khosi Senthumule’s Brazilian Butt Lift aka the #BBL and he also denied a corrupt relationship with tenderpreneur Matlala under oath.

But WhatsApp evidence presented to the Madlanga Commission suggested otherwise. We’ve got files Cedrick, we are like the FBI without a marker pen.

Do you remember #ImogenMashazi, the woman with the red lipstick who was playing on her phone at the commission and then asked how much longer this is going to go on for? Well, that same Former Ekurhuleni city manager spent R3.5 million on a private jet for a three-day London shopping trip, an amount exceeding her annual salary of R3.1 million. #FBIAnyone?

My words are drawing to a close and I’ve not covered the Tongaat’s liquidation. They owe me money, but I’ll chalk that all up if the farmers are saved in KwaZulu-Natal’s cane industry. They have to be, we are a nation that survives on sugar.

#ACEbestos resumes shortly

And then talking about accountability, #ACEbestos case will resume shortly and we’ll do another dance with legal jargon so #Minister10Percent can contribute to a legal team.

I don’t know if you noticed among all those three million emails that AI has levelled up. It’s like they waited for the drop and geared AI up another notch completely. It is terrifying to try and discern what is real from what is not.

I always had a handle on it but now, it’s only a matter of time before they tell us #Epstein was a hologram and never existed. A group of experts in the UN have stated that the #EpsteinSaga amounts to crimes against humanity. I love the UN;all punchy words and toothless actions. #WheresTheFBI

Before I close did you see the new US ambassador to South Africa? Leo Brent Bozell The Third is his name. I have no more words. You can laugh. It’s okay. I have a busy weekend ahead but in among it I will find an octopus underwater to listen to what is news from the deep blue.

I’m Tonya Khoury and thank you for scratching the surface with me and Acumen Media.