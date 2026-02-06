Global conversations about the Epstein files are marked by intense scrutiny of political, business, and celebrity elites, widespread conspiracy theories, and persistent demands for transparency and justice. In South Africa, the discourse is more focused on local implications, including the mention of prominent local figures and institutions.

The Epstein files have generated intense social media discussion, with demographic analysis revealing that engagement is highest among younger adults with males more actively involved in the conversation.

Age demographic insights

Dominant age groups: The largest share of document engagement comes from the 25 34 age group, with over 20 million mentions, followed by the 18 24 group at over 11 million. This indicates that young adults are the most engaged demographic in discussions about the Epstein files.

Declining engagement with age: Engagement drops significantly in older age brackets, with the 35 44 group at 7.3 million, 45 54 at 2.8 million, 55 64 at 0.9 million, and 65+ at under 100 000. This suggests that the topic resonates less with older audiences, possibly due to generational differences in media consumption or interest.

Gender demographic insights

Male Engagement: Males account for the highest results count at over 33 million, indicating strong interest and participation in the conversation.

Female Engagement: Females are also highly engaged, with over 23 million mentions, showing that the topic is not gender-exclusive and is widely discussed across both male and female audiences.

Unknown Gender: A substantial portion (over 21 million) of posts are from users whose gender is not specified, highlighting the importance of inclusive messaging and the potential reach to non-binary or undisclosed gender groups.

Emerging themes

Demand for Justice: The files have sparked outrage, especially among younger audiences, who are vocal about the lack of accountability and transparency. a strong emphasis on supporting victims and exposing systemic abuse, with a younger, largely male demographic leading calls for change.

Celebrity and Political Implications: Discussions often focus on high-profile figures implicated in the files, fuelling debates about power, privilege, and cover-ups.