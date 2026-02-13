Umhlobo Wenene FM is commemorating World Radio Day by celebrating broadcasters whose voices and personalities shaped radio long before artificial intelligence (AI) became part of content creation.

“World Radio Day gives us an opportunity to remind ourselves and our listeners that before algorithms and automation, radio was built on trust, credibility and genuine human connection,” says acting programme manager at Umhlobo Wenene FM, Reggie Solani.

“By bringing back these legends, we are honouring the foundations of broadcasting and allowing a new generation of listeners to experience the kind of radio that shaped communities and built lifelong loyalty”, concludes Solani.

Turn back the clock

World Radio Day is a global celebration of radio broadcasters for their impeccable on-air delivery, storytelling ability, and the deep trust they have built with listeners over generations. While AI now plays a significant role in enhancing content creation, creativity and audience engagement, Umhlobo Wenene FM believes that technology alone does not build trust – radio broadcasters do.

This year, the station will turn back the clock and invite listeners to experience radio as it was done before AI, through the voices of legendary broadcasters who are now retired and no longer on Umhlobo Wenene FM’s airwaves.

Collectively, these radio icons bring over 60 years of broadcasting experience, having built credibility, loyalty and deep listener connection using nothing but skill, authenticity and an intimate understanding of their audiences.

A day with the legends

Listeners can tune in throughout the day to hear these celebrated radio personalities return to the microphone:

06h00 – 09h00: Mbulelo ‘The Big Apple’ Ngewu with newsreader Fikile ‘Bra Fix’ Lubisi

09h00 – 12h00: Pozisa Matoti with interviewee Pelma ‘Sis Pelma’ Lekhele

12h00 – 13h00: Pat Dalindyebo with Siphosethu Nonganga

13h00 – 15h00: Thozamile ‘Sir Thoz’ Nyakatyha

15h00 – 18h00: Ntsikelelo ‘Ntsiki’ Maphosa with Newsreader Thandile ‘Titi’ Cekisani

What listeners can expect

Each show will broadcast for two hours, with the final hour dedicated to reflective conversations comparing radio then versus now. Presenters will engage with listeners through call-ins and voice notes, allowing audiences to share appreciation and memories.

Additional elements include: