South Africa Innovation Week 2026 (SAIW’26) has announced a strategic collaboration with Creator Hub to present a dedicated programme exploring how creators are driving innovation, economic participation, and technological adoption across the continent.

The partnership will anchor the Influence with Innovation track, positioning the creator economy as a critical force shaping the future of work, storytelling, and digital entrepreneurship in South Africa.

The Creator Hub Programme will bring together leading digital creators, platform experts, and industry stakeholders to unpack how content creation has evolved from online expression into a structured economic sector.

Through curated sessions, live discussions, and moderated panels, the programme will examine how creators are redefining the way technology is applied in real-world contexts, not just how it is built.

Five key themes

At the centre of the discourse is a framework that highlights five key themes shaping the creator landscape: creators as drivers of innovation, the evolving creator technology stack, platform insights into audience behaviour, monetisation pathways in the creator economy, and the future of immersive and community-driven storytelling.

Together, these themes reflect a shift from viewing creators as entertainers to recognising them as entrepreneurs, technologists, and cultural leaders.

“Creators today are not only influencing culture; they are influencing how products are designed, how platforms evolve, and how audiences engage with technology,” says Buntu Majaja, SA Innovation Summit CEO.

“This collaboration recognises creators as active participants in innovation ecosystems particularly in emerging markets where digital platforms can unlock new economic opportunities.”

Transforming content creation

The sessions will showcase how tools such as artificial intelligence, wearable technology, 360-degree cameras, and mobile production platforms are lowering barriers to entry and enabling a new generation of storytellers.

These technologies are transforming content creation into a scalable profession with measurable economic impact, particularly among youth and independent entrepreneurs.

A strong lineup of influential South African creators will participate across the programme. Confirmed contributors include Mickie TV, Michelle Expert, Reggie Mohlabi, Fresh Now content creator Zayaan 4, Lerato Mokoka, and Ndivhuwo Dlamini, with Botlhale Boikanyo serving as moderator for the opening day discussions.

Additional voices are expected to be announced, reflecting the diversity of niches within the creator ecosystem from digital education and lifestyle content to social commentary and tech-driven storytelling.

Distinct perspectives

Each participant brings a distinct perspective on how creators are leveraging digital platforms to build sustainable careers while contributing to broader conversations around innovation.

Their journeys illustrate how niche audiences, authenticity, and data-driven insights can translate into tangible opportunities, partnerships, and new business models.

Industry stakeholders are also playing a pivotal role in the programme. Koketso Phala, working for Lucky No.8 which represents Netflix Publicity, will contribute platform insights on audience behaviour and content trends, highlighting how major media companies are engaging with creator-led ecosystems.

Creative agency 180by2 will also contribute to the programme, bringing practical insight into how creator storytelling is supported by evolving technology and production ecosystems.

Beyond creative storytelling

The agency will explore how tools such as artificial intelligence, wearable technology, 360-degree cameras and mobile production workflows are enabling creators to produce high-quality content at scale while building sustainable digital businesses.

Beyond creative storytelling, the sessions will unpack the operational side of the creator economy, including the tooling and workflows that support content production, practical monetisation pathways, and brand collaboration playbooks that help creators and companies build meaningful partnerships.

These insights aim to demonstrate how storytelling can evolve into a scalable business model supported by technology, strategic partnerships and structured production systems.

The programme will also examine monetisation models that enable creators to convert influence into income from brand partnerships and platform revenue sharing to community-supported funding and digital product development.

Digital economy

This focus aligns with broader national priorities around job creation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive participation in the digital economy.

Startups have never competed on product alone. The ability to build has always needed to be matched by the ability to distribute. This means reaching markets, mobilising communities, and translating ideas into adoption. It is important to put the creator economy more centre for the visibility of this reality.

Storytelling, creativity, and audience-building are no longer peripheral skills. They are core economic capabilities. For African startups seeking to create jobs and solve pressing continental challenges, distribution is not a marketing layer. It is part of the innovation itself”, says Bongani Baloyi, filmmaker and founder, Creator Hub.

Showcasing innovation

SAIW’26 organisers emphasise that the collaboration with Creator Hub reflects a commitment to showcasing innovation beyond traditional sectors such as science, engineering, and manufacturing. By recognising creative industries as engines of growth, the event aims to broaden the definition of innovation to include cultural production, digital entrepreneurship, and new media.

As the creator economy continues to expand globally, the initiative underscores South Africa’s potential to lead in emerging forms of innovation driven by talent, technology and storytelling.

The inaugural 2026 SA Innovation week set to he held 19 – 20 March at Nasrec. The programme will feature keynote sessions, innovation showcases, exhibitions, funder–founder engagements, industry dialogues and solution-driven workshops highlighting locally developed technologies and emerging enterprises across priority sectors.

For further information from the SAIS Communications team or interview requests, please contact: Thando Ntise, +27 69 028 5394, thando@innovationsummit.co.za.

