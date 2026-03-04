The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng is begun its local government campaign with a major dig at the ANC, using a ham fisted comment by Premier Panyaza Lesufi to drive home its message.

Lesufi’s unfortunate aside in which he said he was also inconvenienced by Johannesburg’s water crisis and outages, but that he showers at hotels, gave the party powerful ammunition to challenge the premier’s leadership (or lack of).

“This billboard is essential to tell Panyaza Lesufi that it is unacceptable to show such contempt for the people of Gauteng. No resident can afford to hire hotel rooms to get a shower because your failing government denies them water at home,” the DA said in a press release.

“As water leaks, water tankers, and empty water towers dot municipalities across the province, it is inexcusable for the premier to throw flippant remarks around that are entirely detached from the lived reality of the millions of residents he purports to serve.”

This billboard sends a strong message – act, or the DA will force you to.

Now let’s wait for the ANC’s response to the challenge.