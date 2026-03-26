Metropolitan’s Gogo Vivian campaign sparks curiosity through culturally resonant narratives

The advertising campaign breaks down complex financial concepts into simple, actionable insights

The campaign was created by Lobengula Advertising and Spitfire Films

Gogo Vivian is a grande dame, make no mistake about that. And when she issues a regal command for a family meeting, they listen. To say she is dramatic is to underplay her role as the family matriarch.

Gogo Vivian is the star of Metropolitan’s new campaign, Gogo Vivian and the Fam, created by Lobengula Advertising and brought to life by Spitfire Films.

The intent, says Metropolitan head of brand, Charmaine Mhlongo, is to “broaden the conversation beyond funeral cover and engage consumers more meaningfully around lifelong financial security. Through products such as funeral cover, life cover and retirement solutions, we want South Africans to better understand what they already have, what they what they still need, and how those choices support the financial life they want to build”.

Evolution of identity

Mhlongo says this evolution of our identity reflects the insurer’s role as a trusted financial partner that walks alongside consumers and helps them feel more confident and certain about their financial future.

“Gogo Vivian and the Fam represent this evolution. They allow us to move from being a provider of products to being a partner in progress, walking alongside consumers, helping them navigate decisions with greater confidence, clarity and certainty,” she says.

A common conception about insurance is that it’s a grudge buy. South Africans are cash-strapped and hit from all sides with the cost of living crisis. Is Gogo Vivian’s undoubted presence enough to consider committing to life, funeral and retirement insurance enough?

“We believe Gogo Vivian is especially relevant in the current climate, says Mhlongo. “When financial pressure is high, it can be tempting to overlook important details or postpone key decisions, yet those are often the moments when paying attention matters most. “

Campaign rollout

She adds, “We recognise the challenges many South Africans are facing, and together, we can help South Africans take control of what they can today, so they’re better prepared for tomorrow. Our role is not to pressure people into decisions, but to enable progress at their pace, helping them make informed, practical choices that protect their long-term financial wellbeing, even in uncertain times.”

The Gogo Vivian stories will run across television, billboards and radio, supported by a strong digital content strategy.

“Our digital storytelling is designed not only to spark interest but also to educate consumers about the details that matter in their financial products,” says Mhlongo.

“Financial education plays a critical role in empowerment because people need to understand the broader value and impact of financial products before they can fully appreciate how those solutions support their lives and long-term goals.”