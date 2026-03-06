Emerging filmmakers gathered alongside some of the country’s leading television and film executives on Thursday for a dedicated MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) academy experience at the Joburg Film Festival, hosted at Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

Delivered in partnership with the festival, the one-day programme created space for open conversations about storytelling, craft and the realities of building a career in film and television.

The sessions connected aspiring filmmakers with industry leaders, offering practical insight into how African stories move from script to screen and how they can travel far beyond the continent.

The programme was hosted and moderated by acclaimed South African actor and presenter Thapelo Mokoena, who set the tone for the day by reminding attendees that authentic storytelling remains central to the industry’s future.

Authenticity a non-negotiable

“Authenticity is a non-negotiable,” he said during the session, adding that he sees MultiChoice as an important vehicle helping African stories move through the structures of the industry and reach wider audiences.

A panel featuring Tebogo Matlawa, head of scripted content: middle and mass SA; Shirley Adonisi, channel director for local entertainment at MultiChoice Group; Tracey-Anne Van Rooyen, executive head of content strategy; and Waldimar Pelser, director of premium channels, unpacked what it takes to create stories that resonate with audiences at home while also competing on the global stage.

For Matlawa, the starting point is always local.

“The question with each show that is pitched is always which local market it will satisfy first,” he explained. “Think local, be global. If it doesn’t have a market here or in our African territories, it’s a no-go. But sometimes you come across a story and you immediately know it can travel.”

Grounded in real experience

Adonisi echoed the importance of grounding stories in real experience.

“At the core of it is authenticity. If our audiences do not identify with the characters or the stories we create, then that is an epic fail on our part,” she said. “It’s not about how much the show costs. It’s about how rich the story is and how people connect with it and say, ‘that looks like me.’”

The conversation also explored how the changing media landscape is reshaping the way stories are developed and consumed.

Van Rooyen noted that creators need to understand both storytelling and audience behaviour.

“When you are thinking about content strategy, you can’t think about it in isolation,” she said. “You have to believe in your story first and know that it has a market. Scale means opportunity, and for African creators that opportunity is growing.”

Creative rooted in local insight

Pelser emphasised that even as the industry expands internationally, the creative direction remains rooted in local insight.

“Commissioning across Africa remains locally led,” he said. “Finding the right stories to back is a team sport, and we rely on storytellers and producers to help us understand our audiences.”

The programme also featured a masterclass led by Ayanda Sithebe, founder of Actor Spaces. His session explored the realities of building a sustainable creative career, encouraging emerging filmmakers and performers to approach creativity as both an artistic pursuit and a business.

Sithebe spoke about entrepreneurship in the creative sector, the complexities of casting, and the importance of understanding revenue streams. He also reflected on the challenges creators often face navigating industry systems, balancing emotional attachment to ideas with market demand, and managing creative crises while maintaining a clear creative vision.

Sustained commitment

Now in its fourth consecutive year as a partner of the Joburg Film Festival, MultiChoice’s participation reflects a sustained commitment to invest in training, mentorship and real industry pathways for emerging creatives across the continent, via initiatives like the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

The festival also marked an important milestone for the programme, with MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni premiering the film Keletso at the Joburg Film Festival on 4 March. The screening highlighted the growing impact of the academy, showcasing how graduates are moving from training environments into professional filmmaking and bringing their work to major industry platforms.

As African film and television continue to gain global recognition, the MTF academy experience at the festival served as both a learning space and a reminder that the next wave of powerful stories may already be taking shape in rooms like this one.

For more information on the festival and how you can purchase your tickets, visit the Joburg Film Festival website