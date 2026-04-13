Marketing complexity is increasing, not decreasing

Demand is rising for operational and technical roles

Agency models are evolving toward leaner, smarter structures

AI is redistributing opportunity globally

As generative AI accelerates content production across global marketing organisations, a new reality is emerging: the industry isn’t facing a shortage of ideas, it’s facing a shortage of people who can manage what AI is producing.

While some commentators suggest that artificial intelligence will reduce the need for marketing talent and shrink agency teams, early signals from the industry point in the opposite direction. The scale, speed and complexity of modern marketing have increased so rapidly that execution, not ideation, has become the primary constraint.

“AI has fundamentally changed the economics of content creation,” says Tanya Lilley, talent acquisition lead at Brandtech+. “But what it hasn’t done is simplify the system around it. If anything, it has made marketing significantly more complex to manage.”

“As brands produce more content across more channels, in more markets and formats than ever before, the operational burden has intensified,” she explains.

Structural shift

“Campaigns now require continuous localisation, faster approvals, tighter governance and seamless deployment across global teams, all under increasing pressure to deliver in real time.”

The result she adds is a structural shift in where demand for talent is growing.

“The industry spent decades optimising for creative output,” Lilley says “AI has effectively removed that constraint and what’s emerged in its place is a far more complex challenge; how to coordinate, manage and scale that output effectively.”

“Roles such as project managers, delivery leads, account directors and marketing technologists are becoming critical to the success of modern campaigns,” she explains. “These positions, traditionally viewed as support functions, are now central to performance as organisations grapple with increased volume and complexity.”

This shift Lilley adds is also reshaping agency models. “Rather than large, production-heavy teams, many organisations are moving toward more specialised, senior-led structures supported by AI-powered production capabilities,” she adds. “The focus is no longer on scaling headcount linearly, but on scaling output intelligently.”

Redistribution of opportunity

“AI allows us to produce more, faster, but without the right operational infrastructure, that quickly becomes chaos,” she adds. “The real competitive advantage now lies in how well organisations can orchestrate that complexity.”

For markets like South Africa, she notes that the implications are significant. “The rise of distributed, AI-enabled operating models is opening access to global work, particularly for professionals with strong delivery, coordination and technical capabilities.”

“This is not a contraction of opportunity, it’s a redistribution of it,” she says. “South African talent is well-positioned to plug into global delivery ecosystems, especially in roles that manage complexity across markets and time zones.”

Lilley explains that as AI continues to accelerate marketing output, the industry is entering a new phase, one where execution infrastructure, not creative generation, defines success.

“The conversation shouldn’t be about whether AI will replace marketing jobs,” she says. “It should be about whether organisations are equipped to handle what AI is about to unleash.”

“In this new landscape, the winners will not be those who produce the most content, but those who can manage it best.”

Tanya Lilley, talent acquisition lead at Brandtech+, the global creative production engine of The Brandtech Group, headquartered in New York with operations across five continents. Our 1000-person team powers creative and production solutions for some of the world’s biggest brands, leveraging cutting-edge AI, global collaboration models and diverse talent networks across more than 30 countries.