*Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara stepped aside as chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum on Tuesday and was placed on special leave by Arena Holdings, giving him time to address allegations made by the SIU and clear his name.

The move follows claims by the Special Investigating Unit that he was allegedly involved in the misappropriation of National Lottery funds before becoming editor of Sunday World.

In a statement, Sefara said he was managing a “private firm not attached to any institution, private or public” at the time, and that the funds were used for a training workshop for 50 print and radio journalists in Johannesburg.

“The facts are plain and available to the SIU,” he said, adding that the event took place, was attended by more than 50 people and that all logistics – including accommodation, flights and speakers – were paid for. “I facilitated the event,” he explained.

Denies wrongdoing

Arena’s managing director for news, Nwabisa Makunga, said Sefara had denied any wrongdoing and provided the company with his account of the events. She added that Arena Holdings would appoint an independent investigator to review all relevant facts and circumstances.

“The findings of this independent process will guide the company’s decisions going forward. Pending its conclusion, Mr Sefara will remain on special leave,” she said.

SANEF is also set to appoint an independent legal team to evaluate the evidence and report back as soon as possible.

However, this is not the first time SANEF has considered allegations against Sefara during his tenure at Sunday World. GroundUp News previously published investigations into his alleged links to National Lottery funding, including claims that the newspaper received disproportionate advertising spend from the NLC.

Concerns raised with SANEF

At the time, concerns were raised with SANEF by former editor Nathan Geffen and veteran journalist Anton Harber, who argued that any inquiry should be led by individuals external to the organisation to ensure credibility.

Despite internal debate, Sefara remained in his position.

Meanwhile, deputy editor Mike Siluma is serving as acting editor of the Sunday Times while investigations continue.

* Story updated to reflect Sefara has stepped aside from his position at SANEF while allegations against him are investigates.