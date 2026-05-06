Good Hope FM is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our own, Lorenzo Darries, who has left us following a courageous battle with heart disease.

According to his family, Lorenzo suffered a stroke last night before passing away in hospital this morning.

Lorenzo was a vibrant broadcaster, a kind and passionate colleague, a beloved voice on Western Cape airwaves, but more than that, a beautiful human being.

Hailing from the Cape Flats in the Mother City, and growing up in areas like Lavender Hill, Mitchells Plain and Retreat, Lorenzo was a true Cape Town Original with a particular love for all things sport. While completing an Accounting Programme at CPUT in 2019, he found his way to campus radio.

He entered the Good Hope FM Campus DJ Search, where he may not have made it to the final stages, but still made such an impression that Good Hope FM came calling the very next year, kickstarting his Good Hope FM career in February 2020.

A lasting impact

A consummate radio professional, he made a lasting impact on shows like Weekend Sports WarmUp, Play-By-Play and, most recently, The Great Drive with Kyeezi and Celest Anthony, as well as live station events – becoming a trusted presenter, a warm storyteller and a familiar companion to thousands of listeners who connected instantly with his authenticity and heart.

Lorenzo’s career also extended to television as producer for S3 Expresso. Whether on-air or behind the scenes, he carried the same energy: a mix of professionalism, laughter and genuine care for the people he served.

His personal journey was one of extraordinary resilience. Lorenzo spoke openly about his battle with heart disease, sharing his story with honesty and courage. His fight inspired many, especially when he embraced new hope with what he proudly called his ‘iron heart’.

Lit up the room

Even in the most challenging moments, he remained optimistic, grateful, absolutely committed in faith and determined to live fully.

His colleagues fondly remember him as someone who lit up every room, who worked with passion, who supported others without hesitation and who always found a way to make people laugh. His passing leaves a profound silence in our corridors and in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for Good Hope FM and 5FM, says, “It’s impossible to overstate the impression that Lorenzo left on the hearts and lives of those who had the privilege of meeting and knowing him. As Cape Town’s Original, Good Hope FM honours his legacy with deep respect and immense gratitude. He gave his talent, his time, and his being to this station and to the city he loved.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the listeners who welcomed him into their lives. His voice, his spirit, and his impact will remain part of Good Hope FM forever.”

Further arrangements will be communicated in due course.