The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media. *

Sandile Ndlovu named Journalist of the Year at Sivukile Awards Arena Holdings photographer Sandile Ndlovu has been named Journalist of the Year 2026 at the Standard Bank Sivukile Journalism Awards, capping off an exceptional evening in which he also won the Feature Photographs category. The achievement marks a significant milestone for both Ndlovu and the media company, recognising his contribution to visual storytelling and public interest journalism. In a message to staff, Arena Holdings Group CEO Pule Molebeledi said Ndlovu’s success was particularly noteworthy because he is only the second photographer to win the overall Journalist of the Year title in the awards’ 16-year history. He said the accolade was not only a personal milestone for Ndlovu, but also “a proud moment for our organisation and for visual journalism in South Africa.” Molebeledi said the awards underscored the importance of journalism that informs, inspires and holds power to account. “This achievement reflects the power of compelling storytelling, the pursuit of truth, and the impact that exceptional journalism can have on society. It is a reminder that excellence is built through dedication, professionalism, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to our craft,” he said. Congratulating Ndlovu on behalf of the company, Molebeledi said his achievement reflected the collective efforts of Arena Holdings’ editorial teams. “Sandile, thank you for representing our organisation with distinction. Your achievement inspires all of us and reinforces the important role our journalists, photographers, editors, producers, and support teams play every day in delivering credible, independent, and impactful journalism,” he said.

Out Of Mined documentary wins Cannes recognition

South African environmental documentary Out Of Mined has received international recognition after winning in the Work in Progress category at the Cannes Film Festival. The accolade follows the film’s sold-out world premiere at Cape Town’s Labia Theatre and shines a spotlight on the environmental impact of mining along South Africa’s West Coast.

Produced by non-profit organisation Protect the West Coast (PTWC) and production company Eyeforce, the 60-minute documentary explores a century of diamond and heavy mineral mining across a 450km stretch of coastline. It combines the voices of fishers, indigenous communities, scientists and legal experts to examine the long-term effects of mining on ecosystems and local livelihoods.

The film also showcases the natural beauty of the Western Cape coastline while advocating for a more sustainable future built around nature-based industries. PTWC believes the Cannes recognition will help raise global awareness of the environmental challenges facing the region.

Director Arthur Neumeier said the award was ultimately about the people featured in the film. “This award is an honour, but more importantly, it recognises the people who entrusted us with their stories,” he said. Out Of Mined will next screen at festivals in Berlin, Montenegro and the United States.

Kfm 94.5 opens nominations for 2026 Best of the Cape Awards

Kfm 94.5 has launched nominations for the sixth annual Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, following a record-breaking 2025 edition that attracted more than 400 000 votes and nearly 17 000 nominations. The awards celebrate businesses, destinations and experiences across the Western Cape.

The 2026 programme features 30 categories, including the new Best Place to be Seen award, recognising venues that have become social media favourites. Other categories include Best Date Night Restaurant, Best Kids Party Spot, Best Adventure Experience and Best Neighbourhood Shop.

Nominations are open until 17 July, with finalists to be announced on 4 August before public voting begins. Winners will be revealed on 21 August. The awards aim to encourage residents to support local businesses while showcasing the diversity of the province.

Kfm station manager Hennie Myburgh described the awards as more than a competition. “This isn’t just an award, it’s a celebration of the soul, the spark and the unstoppable spirit of the communities we live in and serve,” he said. Yoco co-founder Carl Wazen added that the awards recognise the entrepreneurs who are at the heart of their communities.

Head over to bestofthecape.primediaplus.com and nominate your absolute favourite businesses and experiences.

Publicis Groupe Africa named Regional Network of the Year at Cannes Lions

Publicis Groupe Africa has been recognised as Regional Network of the Year for Sub-Saharan Africa at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The honour reflects a strong performance across the continent, with multiple award wins and shortlisted campaigns.

One of the biggest highlights came from Kenya, where The Partnership Agency secured the country’s first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Paid Sick Leave for Cows, a campaign for dairy brand Too Good. The initiative supports farmers whose cows temporarily stop producing milk while recovering from antibiotic treatment.

The group’s success also included shortlisted work from Machine_ and LePub Johannesburg, as well as Publicis West Africa’s collaboration with Leo Singapore. The achievements underline the growing global influence of African creativity and collaborative innovation.

Publicis Groupe Africa CEO Koo Govender said the recognition reflected the region’s collective strength. “This is a proud moment for Publicis and for African creativity. The recognition shows the quality of talent across the continent,” she said.

Veuve Clicquot announces 2026 Bold Woman Award finalists

Veuve Clicquot has announced the finalists for the fifth South African edition of its Bold Woman Award, which celebrates women entrepreneurs driving innovation and business growth across a range of industries.

The awards recognise both established and emerging business leaders through two categories: the Bold Woman Award for businesses operating for more than five years, and the Bold Future Award for companies less than five years old that are already making an impact.

This year’s finalists represent sectors including manufacturing, beauty, education, agri-tech, technology and women’s safety. The finalists are Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa, Sonto Pooe and Xolile Mabuza in the Bold Woman category, and Maambele Khosa, Pretty Kubyane and Tshaamano Mabuba in the Bold Future category.

The programme continues to honour women who challenge convention and create lasting impact, drawing inspiration from Madame Clicquot, who transformed the champagne house into a global brand through innovation and determination.

Forty Under 40 South Africa opens nominations

Nominations have opened for the fourth Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards, which recognise young leaders making an impact across business, entrepreneurship, innovation and community development.

Organised by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the National Youth Development Agency, the awards celebrate professionals under the age of 40 across 40 industry categories.

The programme also includes the Forty Under 40 Champion Summit, offering networking, mentorship and leadership development opportunities. Since its launch, the platform has recognised around 500 young professionals while fostering collaboration and business partnerships.

Country manager Janel Ruthel said the awards celebrate more than career success. “They are a celebration of vision, resilience and the drive to make a lasting impact,” she said. Winners will be announced on 3 October at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

Nominations can be submitted via Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards.

Groot Constantia’s Shannon Jacobs named WineLand 30 Under 30

Shannon Jacobs, assistant winemaker at Groot Constantia, has been named one of the WineLand Media 30 Under 30 for 2026, recognising her contribution to the future of South Africa’s wine industry.

The annual initiative honours young professionals making a significant impact across the wine value chain through innovation, leadership and technical excellence. Jacobs joins a select group of emerging industry leaders recognised this year.

The accolade marks an important milestone in Jacobs’ career after years of dedication and professional development at South Africa’s oldest wine estate. The recognition also reflects the industry’s investment in nurturing young winemaking talent.

Reflecting on the honour, Jacobs said: “I’ve wanted this recognition for a long time. Now, being in the final year of my twenties, I finally feel like I’ve truly earned it.”

The Odd Number tops client satisfaction rankings

Independent creative agency The Odd Number has been ranked South Africa’s leading creative agency for overall client satisfaction and agency performance in the latest Agency Scope South Africa study by SCOPEN.

The biennial research surveyed more than 550 industry professionals representing advertisers, creative agencies, media agencies and media owners. The findings assess agency reputation, client relationships and performance across the industry.

The agency said the recognition validates its 11-year focus on building long-term partnerships and delivering meaningful work based on its philosophy of “Liberation”, which encourages brands to challenge convention and continually evolve.

Managing director Sinqobile Mjali said the recognition carried particular significance because it came directly from clients. “Awards are affirming, but recognition from the clients we partner with every day carries a different weight,” he said.

WPP dominates Cannes Lions 2026

WPP enjoyed one of its strongest performances yet at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with Ogilvy and VML finishing as the world’s top two creative networks. Burson London was also named PR Agency of the Year.

Across the festival, WPP agencies won 140 Lions, including one Titanium Lion, seven Grand Prix awards and dozens of Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions. WPP Media was recognised as the festival’s most awarded media group for the second consecutive year.

Winning campaigns included work for Oreo, KitKat, adidas, Coca-Cola and BCP Bank, demonstrating WPP’s strength in combining creativity, technology and cultural relevance to deliver measurable business results.

WPP CEO Cindy Rose credited the company’s integrated approach for the success. “Creativity is our superpower – it’s what builds brand differentiation and trust for our clients,” she said.

*Awards Wrap summarised by AI