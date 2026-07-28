Community radio lacks a clear definition of local content

Policy contradictions undermine community radio’s mission

Study finds low levels of genuinely local content

Resource and audience pressures limit local production

Researchers call for regulatory reform *

South Africa’s community radio sector was established to give ordinary citizens a voice, strengthen grassroots democracy and promote local development. Yet nearly three decades after the country’s first democratic community stations went on air, a fundamental policy contradiction is preventing many of them from fully delivering on that mandate.

A new study published in the book Media on the Margins in South Africa argues that the greatest obstacle may not simply be financial constraints or changing audience tastes, but the absence of a clear and consistent definition of what constitutes ‘local content’.

In the book’s chapter titled Local Content on Community Radio in South Africa: Principle and Policy Versus Audience Preferences, Resources and Feasibility, the research argues that while community radio is legally expected to prioritise programming originating from the communities it serves, regulatory definitions differ depending on the programme genre.

Reflecting community realities

Community radio has long been regarded as the media closest to ordinary people. Unlike commercial broadcasters that primarily pursue audiences and advertising revenue, or public broadcasters that serve national audiences, community radio stations are intended to reflect the realities of specific communities defined either geographically or by shared interests.

They are expected to facilitate public participation, encourage local dialogue, promote indigenous languages and cultures, and provide a platform through which communities can identify and solve their own developmental challenges.

This role depends heavily on the production and broadcasting of local content.

However, the study argues that South Africa’s regulatory framework has failed to provide a coherent understanding of what “local” actually means.

Striking contradiction

Perhaps the most striking contradiction lies in the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA) own regulations.

For news, talk programmes, features and other programming, local content is defined as programming originating within a station’s broadcast footprint. Yet in the case of music, community stations are required to broadcast prescribed quotas of South African music, regardless of where in the country that music originates.

This creates two entirely different definitions of local content operating within the same regulatory framework.

This policy means a station could comply fully with music regulations by broadcasting songs produced hundreds of kilometres away while failing to showcase musicians from the community it was established to serve.

The study argues that this inconsistency has blurred the distinction between ‘local’ and ‘national’ content.

11 stations analysed

National content undoubtedly has value, but community radio exists precisely because national broadcasters cannot adequately reflect the everyday experiences, concerns and cultures of every locality.

The research analysed 11 community radio stations across South Africa, examining five programme categories: news and information, music, talk, features and advertising.

The stations were:

Kasie FM

Radio Islam International

Vukani Community Radio

VoW FM

Bushbuckridge Radio

Vision FM

Giyani Community Radio

Nkomazi FM

Bok Radio

Kgatleng FM

Rhodes Music Radio

Local content broadcasting differed markedly among stations, ranging from a low of 10% on Rhodes Music Radio to 65% on Radio Islam International. Across all the stations, the average share of local content of the total time listened to was 36%.

In terms of categories, talk (10%) and features (9%) performed best, delivering the biggest share of overall local content. Most stations recorded particularly low levels of local content in their news and information programming, with figures ranging from 1% at Radio Islam International to 23% at Vision FM.

Talk programmes and features generally performed best because they often involved local presenters, community discussions and audience participation.

The music issue

Music presented a different picture.

Although music occupied the largest share of airtime across almost all stations, genuinely local music – defined as originating from the station’s broadcast area – was extremely limited. Most stations relied heavily on nationally produced or international music, reflecting both audience demand and the practical difficulty of sourcing enough music from their immediate communities.

The highest local music was achieved by Giyani Community Radio, with 60% of its music being local – just over 15% of total output.

The study does not suggest that stations deliberately neglect their communities. Rather, it points to structural realities that complicate implementation of policy.

Many community stations operate with limited budgets, skeletal staffing and volunteer-based newsrooms.

The cost of original journalism

Producing original journalism, documentaries and locally produced music programming requires financial resources, technical capacity and trained personnel that many stations simply do not possess.

Instead, they frequently depend on material sourced from newspapers, news websites or national broadcasters.

Audience preferences add another layer of complexity.

Community stations compete for listeners in an increasingly crowded media environment.

Popular international hits or nationally recognised artists often attract larger audiences than relatively unknown local performers.

Higher audience figures, in turn, help stations attract advertising revenue essential for their survival.

The result is a difficult balancing act between fulfilling developmental obligations and maintaining financial viability.

Regulatory clarity needed

Yet the research argues that these practical challenges should not distract from the more fundamental policy problem.

Without regulatory clarity, stations cannot know with certainty how local content should be interpreted across different programme genres.

The findings suggest that compliance has become focused on meeting numerical targets rather than advancing the developmental purpose of community radio underlying those targets.

The study, therefore, calls for policymakers and regulators to fundamentally reconsider the regulatory framework governing local content.

*Summary created by AI

Dr Enock Sithole is the executive director of the Institute for Climate Change Communication. He researches climate change communication and community media.