eMedia has expanded its digital entertainment business with the launch of Openview Stream, which it says is Africa’s first independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platform.

The new service extends the Openview brand beyond satellite television into free digital streaming, offering live television and on-demand entertainment supported by advertising. Developed in partnership with streaming technology company RunnTV, the platform combines eMedia’s content portfolio with FAST technology to deliver free streaming across multiple African markets.

Openview Stream launches initially in Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Mauritius, with additional African countries expected to be added as part of a phased rollout.

Growth strategy

The move forms part of eMedia’s broader digital growth strategy as streaming consumption accelerates across the continent, driven by increasing smart TV ownership, improved broadband connectivity and growing demand for free streaming services.

According to eMedia, the platform has been designed to create new opportunities for broadcasters, advertisers, content creators and viewers by providing an advertising-supported digital ecosystem tailored to African audiences.

The service also offers broadcasters and content owners an additional distribution channel, enabling them to reach audiences across connected televisions and mobile devices while generating advertising revenue through RunnTV’s FAST technology.

Important milestone

Programming will include a curated mix of African, regional and international channels, with a focus on locally relevant entertainment and established television brands.

Khalik Sherrif, CEO of eMedia, said the launch builds on the success of the Openview satellite platform.

“Openview Stream represents another important milestone in eMedia’s evolution as one of Africa’s leading entertainment businesses. Building on the success of Openview, we are extending one of our strongest consumer brands into the streaming market, ensuring audiences can continue to enjoy quality entertainment through a free, accessible viewing experience.”

He said the partnership with RunnTV would help create “an African streaming service that delivers value for viewers, broadcasters, advertisers and content creators while making premium entertainment freely accessible across the continent.”

Scalable streaming service

RunnTV founder and CEO Manish Sinha said Africa is one of television’s fastest-growing markets.

“By combining eMedia’s established brands and deep market expertise with our technology capabilities, we are creating a scalable streaming service designed specifically for African audiences.”

Over the coming months, eMedia plans to expand Openview Stream’s content offering, add more channels and launch the service in additional African markets as it grows its digital entertainment footprint across the continent.