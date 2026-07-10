South Africa’s print industry in 2026 is increasingly characterised by structural adaptation rather than wholesale decline, Novus Group reports in its Print Media Landscape Report.

Publishers have responded to changing audience behaviour by reducing publishing frequency, consolidating titles and integrating print with digital platforms. At the same time, advertisers are shifting investment towards trusted niche audiences, regional publications and loyalty-driven publishing models that offer stronger engagement than mass circulation alone.

While national mass-market newspapers continue to lose readers, specialist publications, regional newspapers and custom magazines demonstrate that print remains commercially viable when supported by focused audiences, operational flexibility and hybrid publishing strategies.

Daily newspapers: Specialist titles outperform mass-market rivals

South Africa’s daily newspaper sector continued to contract over the past year, with circulation declining 7.74% between March 2025 and March 2026. The sharpest losses were recorded among mass-market titles, reinforcing the long-term shift away from broad-reach print publications, according to Novus Group’s

Business Day emerged as the category’s standout performer, increasing circulation by 9.45%, while The Witness posted quarterly growth of 10.84%, highlighting continued demand for specialist business journalism and strong regional news brands. By contrast, Sowetan lost 21.66% of its circulation year on year, followed by Daily News (-19.34%), The Mercury (-15.77%) and Die Burger (-9.23%).

Quarterly figures reflected the same trend. Although The Star, Business Day and The Witness recorded gains, Sowetan, The Citizen and Die Burger continued to decline, suggesting the pressures facing mass-market newspapers remain structural rather than cyclical.

Industry analysts say advertisers are increasingly prioritising trusted niche audiences over broad circulation, strengthening specialist and regional publications while accelerating the decline of general-interest dailies.

Weekend newspapers: Regional loyalty offers rare bright spot

Weekend newspaper circulation fell 9.81% year on year as national Sunday titles continued to lose readers to digital platforms.

The steepest decline was recorded by Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto, down 29.66%, followed by Sunday Tribune (-17.33%), Sunday World (-14.94%) and Sunday Times (-9.93%).

Against the broader downturn, Weekend Witness was the only title to record annual growth, increasing circulation by 4%, while also posting an 11.37% quarterly increase.

The figures suggest regional loyalty remains one of the strongest assets in South Africa’s weekend newspaper market, with advertisers increasingly favouring publications serving highly engaged local audiences over national mass-market titles.

Weekly newspapers: Quarterly rebound fails to reverse annual decline

Weekly newspapers recorded the sharpest annual decline of any newspaper category, with circulation dropping 16.97% over the year despite a strong quarterly recovery.

Daily Maverick 168 was the only title to post annual growth, rising 21.38%. Meanwhile Soccer Laduma (-28.9%), Son Wes (-25.55%), Mail & Guardian (-20.66%) and Ilanga (-17.79%) all suffered significant losses.

The sector rebounded by 17.31% between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, with every title recording gains. Ilanga, Soccer Laduma, Son Wes, Daily Maverick 168 and Mail & Guardian all benefited from seasonal campaigns and promotional activity.

Analysts caution that the quarterly improvement is unlikely to represent sustained recovery, describing it instead as evidence that weekly titles remain vulnerable to campaign-driven fluctuations.

Community newspapers: Regional publications strengthen their position

Community newspapers continued to demonstrate resilience, particularly in regional markets where local trust remains strong.

Titles including Springfield Weekly Gazette (+12%) and Eyethu Baywatch (+10%) recorded annual circulation growth, while urban publications such as Sedibeng Ster (-51%) and Kempton Express (-19%) experienced steep declines.

Quarterly results also favoured regional titles, with Eyethu Baywatch, Springfield Weekly Gazette and Dolphin Coast Mail all posting gains.

Advertiser-funded free community newspapers helped limit the sector’s overall annual decline to just 1.3%, underlining the continued effectiveness of free distribution models supported by local advertising.

Business magazines: Policy and specialist publishing drive growth

Business magazines delivered mixed results, with policy-focused and technical publications outperforming traditional finance titles.

Public Sector Leaders recorded the strongest growth in the category, increasing circulation by 156%, while Mining Review Africa rose 26%. In contrast, Blue Chip declined 13% and Engineering News & Mining Weekly fell 7%.

Quarterly figures showed continued volatility. Pharmacy Magazine, Fire Protection, and Engineering News & Mining Weekly all posted strong gains, while Modern Quarrying and FA News recorded substantial declines.

The results suggest advertisers continue to value highly specialised professional audiences, even as traditional business publications face increasing competition from digital platforms.

Consumer magazines: Niche audiences fuel strongest growth

Consumer magazines continued to polarise between high-performing niche publications and declining lifestyle titles.

Agricultural, heritage and mature-market publications led the category, with Farmer’s Weekly growing 106% and Plus 50 increasing 104%.

Lifestyle titles struggled, however. Essential Flavours declined 46%, Your Family fell 28%, and Living & Loving dropped 22%.

Quarterly performance showed continued demand for premium and specialist content, with Your Luxury Africa and Men’s Health recording growth while SA Rugby and Essential Flavours declined.

Publishers continue to reduce publishing frequency and strengthen digital integration as part of broader hybrid publishing strategies.

Custom magazines: Loyalty programmes underpin circulation growth

Custom magazines remained among print’s strongest-performing segments, supported by retailer loyalty programmes and brand-owned publishing.

Jet Club increased circulation by 38%, while TFG Balanced Life grew 41%, reflecting the strength of customer membership ecosystems that provide guaranteed distribution and highly engaged audiences.

Lifestyle-focused custom titles experienced the opposite trend, with Rove SA declining 40% and Destiny Man falling 22%.

Quarterly figures reinforced the pattern, as retailer-backed publications continued to grow while several lifestyle titles adopted reduced publishing schedules to contain costs.

The results highlight how advertiser-funded publishing, loyal customer communities and hybrid print-digital models have become key drivers of sustainability across South Africa’s magazine sector.