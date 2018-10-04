Media moves: Mikateko Media flies with Sawubona, new head of legal for SABC, Cheryl Reddy now MD of Eclipse PR

Mikateko Media wins SAA, Sawubona account. The SABC appoints the head of legal services. Two stars to take Eclipse Public Relations to new heights.Tribeca Public Relations promotes Crystelle Laljith to account executive. TRUE LOVE Body launches. The 21st AfricaCom offers a world of FREE content in 2018. IAS Masterclass: SCOPEN Africa news & feedback from the AdForum global worldwide summit autumn preview.

This week’s BIG move: Mikateko Media wins SAA, Sawubona account

Strategic communications agency, Mikateko Media, has won the pitch to publish Sawubona, the magazine brand of South African Airways (SAA), for the next three years.

With the new Sawubona, readers can expect a complete redesign of the print magazine as well as a significant ramp up of the digital offering.

“Research shows that travellers place increasing value in online information when making their travel choices,” said Desireé Johnson, managing director of Mikateko Media. “Our digital focus for Sawubona will be based on a targeted, intelligent content distribution strategy with the aim of providing prospective travellers with information that adds value and helps them with their travel planning.”

The agency has an established background within the in-flight publishing sector and brings this experience to the editorial front. Johnson said as media moves from the information to the reputational age, Mikateko Media would prioritise stories from real people and real travellers. “We want to unlock the value of real advice from real travellers,” she said. She and her team also plan to stimulate positive conversation around South Africa and SAA, showcasing the country’s extraordinary talent and offerings to both local and international travellers.

People moves

The SABC appoints the head of legal services

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara as head of SABC Legal Services effective, 1 October 2018.

Vanara brings a long and distinguished legal career to the broadcaster, having worked in both the private and public sectors. He served successfully in various positions including his most recent role of senior manager of Legal and Constitutional Services at the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa.

“I am pleased to welcome Advocate Vanara to the SABC,” said SABC group chief executive officer, Madoda Mxakwe. “His appointment is in line with the SABC’s commitment to ensuring stability at senior management level. Advocate Vanara will be instrumental in driving and ensuring adherence to governance procedures and the promotion of a culture of accountability in the public broadcaster.”

Vanara holds various legal qualifications including LLB and LLM degrees from the University of the Free State. He also holds a Certificate in Legislative Drafting as well as a Certificate in Management Development Programme from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Two stars to take Eclipse Public Relations to new heights

Cheryl Reddy has been appointed managing director of Eclipse PR’s Johannesburg office and Fareez Joulay as head of digital at Eclipse Online – a new division dedicated to social and paid-for digital media.

With eight years’ public relations experience and 10 in the field of journalism, Reddy was a natural choice to steer the Johannesburg team and its continued growth strategy.

Jacki McEwen, Eclipse PR founding partner and head of strategy and client service, said, “We are thrilled to have someone of Cheryl’s calibre joining the ever stronger leadership team of the company and look forward to seeing her champion our ethos of ‘Retain and Grow’ both in terms of staff and clients. Having had careers in journalism, corporate communications and PR, Cheryl understands the daily pressures of clients, the way news is consumed, the impact on journalism and the effective and efficient support required from agencies today – all of which make her an asset to the company and an ideal managing director.”

Joulay, who has served as a media and digital strategist at some of South Africa’s prominent marketing agencies, said that he would be growing the online business as an integrated extension of the core business – providing online marketing as well as social media services as part of the Eclipse offering.

Tribeca Public Relations promotes Crystelle Laljith to account executive

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has promoted Crystelle Laljith to account executive, after she successfully completed the agency’s comprehensive internship programme.

“Crystelle has shown true commitment to mastering the skills development plan within the internship programme and has already delivered outstanding results for her clients,” said Nicola Tarr, business unit director at Tribeca.

Laljith was exposed to a number of industries as she worked across diverse clients, including JA South Africa, Nimue Skin Technology, AgeWell, Solal Skin, Saab, Consulta, KidZania, Montego Pet Nutrition and Secure Drive.

“She has demonstrated a willingness to learn and has been an active member of the team, building relationships at every opportunity. We believe she has a long and rewarding career in public relations ahead of her, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the team as an Account Executive,” saidTarr.

Crystelle holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the University of the Witwatersrand, majoring in Media Studies and Psychology, as well as Honours in Media Studies completed in 2017, before joining Tribeca’s internship programme in early 2018.

Business moves

Tribeca successfully launches the first LEGO® Certified store in South Africa

The Great Yellow Brick Co appointed Tribeca Public Relations to support the launch of South Africa’s first LEGO®-Certified Store, with the aim of raising awareness and driving opening sales of the store in Sandton City Shopping Centre.

The 179m2 Sandton City store is also the first LEGO® Certified Store in Africa, with similar stores found in 20 other countries worldwide.

Tribeca worked closely with The Great Yellow Brick Co, Retroviral and Jawbone to launch the store at a bricktacular event, which was attended by key media, celebrities, bloggers, influencers and industry stakeholders.

Guests got to explore the store before it opened to the public two days later. They were welcomed with a personalised picture frame, which had space inside it to build a mini LEGO® figurine of themselves and their families at the Build a Mini Figure station located in the store. They were also the first to see the custom-built LEGO® Johannesburg skyline and a LEGO® mosaic of the Big Five, as well as the augmented reality screens which shows shoppers the contents of certain box sets, in 3D, before they purchase them.

Making moves

TRUE LOVE Body launches

TRUE LOVE Body, created by TRUE LOVE Magazine, is aimed at black women who want to reach their #BodyGoals in no time. This is a go-to guide on weight loss, wellness and fitness programmes that are best suited for the individual and her unique lifestyle.

Cover Star Pabi Moloi shared her fitness philosophies, NO-to-punishment eating regime and her work-life balance.

The magazine guides readers on how to make healthy, yet delicious meals using ordinary ingredients from your kitchen. Four fitfluencers open up their food and workout diaries for us!

The 21st AfricaCom offers a world of FREE content in 2018 and WIN tickets

2018 is set to be a bumper year for the world’s largest Africa-focused tech and telecoms event, with a bigger and better free content programme than ever before.

As well as two vibrant exhibition halls and 400 innovative exhibitors, the free exhibition visitor pass grants access to 100+ hours of free content, world class speakers, and unmissable networking parties.

AfricaCom Headliners (formerly AfricaCom keynotes) – featuring 30 of Africa’s most prominent digital thought-leaders on topics as varied as 5G, Fintech, IoT, AI and more

400+ tech and telco innovators – access to 400+ solutions focused exhibitors

The Exhibition – Incorporating the Connectivity Hall – showcasing the thinking and technology behind the inventions improving connectivity across the continent and the Technology Arena – dedicated to ICT innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation

The Connectivity Stage – discover the people, products and services improving digital connectivity. Analyst briefings, expert talks and panel discussions are the order of the day.

The AHUB – showcasing talent, facilitating partnerships and encouraging investment in Africa’s growing sector of ICT and web-based start-ups

AfricaCom 20/20 – premium conference content on the show floor – visionary presentations from world-class speakers on AI, IoT, African smart cities, blockchain. tech innovation in sport, enterprise digital transformation and more

Africa Video Forum Content Hub – tackle the issues surrounding content creation and broadcasting in free to attend presentations bringing the entire value chain together

A limited number of All Access Delegate Passes are being given away to celebrate 21 years at the forefront of developing Africa’s digital ecosystem. Valued at $2,120 each, this pass is a golden ticket to more than 15 premium conference tracks, the official networking party – AFest, plus exclusive drinks receptions and much more. To be in with a chance of winning simply register for a free exhibition visitor pass to AfricaCom 2018 by 5pm on Friday 5th October*

To attend this fascinating look into the future and to network with like-minded futurists (some 14 000 of them are set to attend AfricaCom in 2018), visitors and delegates should register on the AfricaCom site.

Diary

IAS Masterclass: SCOPEN Africa news & feedback from the AdForum global worldwide summit autumn preview – Amsterdam

SCOPEN Africa in conjunction with the IAS will be hosting two post-event masterclasses to provide news and feedback from the AdForum Worldwide Summit that took place in Amsterdam during the month of September.

These masterclasses will focus on the Amsterdam AdForum highlights and other memorable moments from three days with 30 other international pitch consultants where SCOPEN Africa and the IAS will have represented the interests of South Africa and Africa. Approximately 15 agencies will be visited to include – 72 & Sunny, Anomaly, DEPT, Lemon Scented Tea, Lemz / Havas, Made For Digital, N=5, Ogilvy, Reaktor, Superheroes, TBWA / NEBOKO, The Brave New Now, We Are Social.

The first leg of the masterclass will take place at the IoD – Institute of Directors – Grayston Ridge Office Park on Wednesday, 17 October from 13:30. The second leg hosted in Durban will be SCOPEN Africa and IAS’s first Masterclass in the city and will be hosted on Wednesday, 24 October in Breakers Resort – 88 Lagoon Drive Umhlanga Rocks from 8:30am.

There are no costs for any subscriber to attend the IAS Masterclasses. For non-subscribers a once off cost of R3 000.00 ex VAT per Agency attending will be applied. Please confirm your attendance by Wednesday 10 October via return email to Hlamazi Mabunda – hlamazi@agencyselection.co.za Should you wish to know more about becoming a subscriber to the IAS range of services to agencies, please be in contact with Johanna McDowell or Nikki Munsie on 010 594 0281