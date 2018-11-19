Corporate culture: Listen to lead

[COMMENT] Corporate culture. The LinkedIn of the workplace. Everybody’s on it, you might strategically like topics, add everyone to appear connected, and often comment “great stuff!” The driver of any organisation, the thing that everyone claims to have top of their agenda but counts the least in their KPIs. No?

When you read any article related to corporate culture online, they all essentially come down to the same thing – corporate culture is what you are, not what you say. Corporate culture is driven from within, productivity increases with an organically-bred culture etc.

And here I am, saying something about it. Ironic, don’t you think? It’s like writing a book with your colleagues, except you aren’t allowed to speak beforehand. You end up writing in 50 different directions, and sure, some of them can be pieced together. All that’ll happen, essentially, is that half the efforts will be for naught and the other half get to bask in the glory that they happened to write in a similar direction.

Over the last decade, we have evolved non-stop in how we communicate. We spoke, we e-mailed and we called, and then we added Myspace requests to have friends apart from Tom. We added poking, friend requests, uploading videos and tweeting. Apps, push notifications, Instagram, WhatsApp, WeChat and Snapchat followed. We’re now doing TikTok (although I’m still trying to get the hang of it, my lip-synching leaves much to be desired).

Having spent the last 12 years in media, I’ve noticed with great interest as culture has evolved faster than the media industry itself. We are fortunate to be at the forefront of change in the country, as well as society, and it is the dynamic nature of what we do in our daily lives that makes the culture that we drive so important when it comes to the narrative of the country. We are all equally shocked, we are all equally amazed. We are all equally saddened, and we all celebrate together when we notice good in the world.

Having said that, we’re in a space where everyone is screaming, and that’s ok. There have been many voices that haven’t had the chance to even whimper, let alone speak. Those voices should speak and speak loud. The difficulty comes in when we start looking at who is being spoken to, and how they listen (if they do at all).

This sort of culture will breed innovation and will allow us all to move forward in a similar direction. You can’t expect everyone to be on the same page at all times, but we should all be contributing to the same book.

I see that we have come up with so many ways to communicate in any way we want, at any stage of the day. What we have forgotten to do, however, is to evolve listening and observing in the same way as we speak. Everybody has a voice, and that should always be encouraged. However, we are often so caught up in what we have to say, that we completely forget to listen to what others have to say, and most importantly, how to act after we have listened.

As an easy out, the poor millennials get the blame. ‘Oh, they are so self-righteous and they claim to know everything.’ Have we ever considered that the millennial psyche has evolved to what we stereotypically define it as, based on the desire to be heard and recognised? When you start looking at the basic needs of anyone in the workplace, it suddenly becomes less of a millennial thing. Make no mistake, it’s a societal need, not a generational one. Maybe we should add it to Maslow’s hierarchy, somewhere between social and ego needs. Listen to what I have to say, and I’ll feel that I belong. Address my needs, as I address yours, and I’ll feel a sense of respect and perceived status, even if it’s within one’s self. Surely we can all live basically within these parameters?

Well, I’ll listen to you if you listen to me. Back to chicken or the egg.

The workplace is an unnatural environment for any species to be placed in. We grow up with our families, we choose our friends and partners. The workplace is made up of people who all sent an email to a central email address, spent an hour with someone you might not see every day, and then you are suddenly expected to get along with 50 other people who you see more than any of your friends, partners or families. It’s tricky, but it’s possible. The trick comes in that we all need to realise and be ok with the fact that it might not be the most natural place, but it’s not going anywhere.

Lists seem to do well. Let me list my top five things when it comes to the culture within the workplace (in no particular order):

The majority of needs are simple. Listen and really consider it before deciding how to respond. Do NOT formulate a response while someone is speaking, it means you have stopped listening.

Do not dismiss people who are out to upset the environment. They enjoy the thrill of upsetting, and you would be foolish to discount them – they are often natural leaders with massive levels of influence.

It’s ok to let your guard down every now and then. Authenticity drives trust.

Ask before you instruct. Asking for assistance will drive collaboration as we are working towards something together – I’m not doing something for you.

Greet daily and greet often, throughout the day. Just because you greeted someone this morning does not cover you for the day. Do it, it will make an immediate difference.

The culture of any organisation will determine its success. Sure, in the short term you can work everyone to the bone, squeezing all the juice from the proverbial lemon. However, surely no one is short-sighted enough to believe that that would be a sustainable model. Your life is difficult, so is everyone else’s. The journeys that we are all on are all different, with certain parts crossing with each other. If I know nothing about your journey, how can I help you along yours, or ask you to help me along mine?

You’ll see that once you are able to put yourself aside, it all may just become a little bit easier. Ask questions, be quiet for that extra minute. Take it in and allow people to come up with their own solutions. More importantly, let them try these, and let them fail. As they learn, you will learn.

This sort of culture will breed innovation and will allow us all to move forward in a similar direction. You can’t expect everyone to be on the same page at all times, but we should all be contributing to the same book.

Hennie Myburgh is the programme manager of Jacaranda FM. With over a decade’s experience in media, he is responsible for the aggregation of audiences across multiple platforms through strategic content creation and curation, coupled with key talent, innovative promotions and strategic music delivery.